Giving Context to Ahmed Hafnaoui Skipping 2024 Paris Olympic Games

Comments: 12

As previously reported, the defending Olympic champ in the 400 free, Ahmed Hafnaoui, is forgoing the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

This was certainly a shock to me, but it does seem to align with how the last 6 months have gone for Hafnaoui. He’s had a lot of inconsistency, whether that’s who’s coaching him, who he’s training with in the pool, and even where he’s training (city, state, country, continent). After not competing very much in the winter, we saw him in the water at the 2024 Doha World Championships but he didn’t seem to have a very good meet there.

I summarized Hafnaoui’s last few years since his rise to fame via winning gold in Tokyo and you can see the ups and downs he’s had. As a swim fan, I’m disappointed that we won’t get to see him race the other distance studs in Paris. I hope we can see him bounce back and compete on the world stage again.

Just for fun, if you’re interested, here is the workout we filmed with Hafnaoui while he was at Indiana in the fall of 2022… it’s pretty crazy.

Steve Nolan
30 minutes ago

bruh what did chalmers do to your hair

Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Steve Nolan
11 minutes ago

ironically kyle has stopped dyeing his hair

Mr Piano
31 minutes ago

To be honest, and no offense to you Coleman, when I saw the thumbnail and title I expected an article telling us about why Ahmed dropped out, and instead we got a video that recapped his entire career and didn’t state anything that a swimswamer didn’t already know.

chickenlamp
36 minutes ago

It’s been a roll coaster of a career for him these last few years, and I appreciate the summary with one small exception: I wish the comment about him leaving IU around the same time as the Hamas attack was left out. There’s no evidence that his reason for leaving IU what due to what’s going on in Israel and Palestine, and TBH it seems implausible that it had anything to do with his change of training bases.

etsan
47 minutes ago

Best swimming says he also trained with Philippe Lucas in France this year, but it didn’t last long. Does anyone know the source?

Diehard
Reply to  etsan
11 minutes ago

Lucas is super long distance guy!

Sapiens Ursus
1 hour ago

I really hope he can rebound from this. Underperforming is one thing but not even being to attend the games when he was not too long a ago a heavy favorite for gold has to just be devastating.

This article (https://www.espacemanager.com/hafnaoui-forfait-pour-les-jeux-olympiques-de-paris.html) says he has an unspecified illness keeping him out of the pool. Perhaps I’m out of line to speculate like this but given the general strangeness of everything going in with him and the unspecified nature of his illness I do wonder if he’s actually sitting out for mental health reasons.

etsan
Reply to  Sapiens Ursus
45 minutes ago

I feel the illness is only part of the story. The story began when he decided to leave Indiana.

SwimFreak111
1 hour ago

I met Ahmed at a meet in 2023, he was kind and humble. I’m still a huge fan and hope he returns to competition soon!

Verram
1 hour ago

What’s the actual “reason” for him not swimming in Paris ? Isn’t he already qualified anyway

Octavio Gupta
1 hour ago

Strange post

