Giving Context to Ahmed Hafnaoui Skipping 2024 Paris Olympic Games

As previously reported, the defending Olympic champ in the 400 free, Ahmed Hafnaoui, is forgoing the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

This was certainly a shock to me, but it does seem to align with how the last 6 months have gone for Hafnaoui. He’s had a lot of inconsistency, whether that’s who’s coaching him, who he’s training with in the pool, and even where he’s training (city, state, country, continent). After not competing very much in the winter, we saw him in the water at the 2024 Doha World Championships but he didn’t seem to have a very good meet there.

I summarized Hafnaoui’s last few years since his rise to fame via winning gold in Tokyo and you can see the ups and downs he’s had. As a swim fan, I’m disappointed that we won’t get to see him race the other distance studs in Paris. I hope we can see him bounce back and compete on the world stage again.

Just for fun, if you’re interested, here is the workout we filmed with Hafnaoui while he was at Indiana in the fall of 2022… it’s pretty crazy.