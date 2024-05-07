Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Defending 400 Freestyle Olympic Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui Will Miss Paris Olympics

Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the 400 freestyle, will not be competing at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. According to Africa Aquatics, this news was revealed by Tunisian Olympic Committee head Mehrez Bousyan on a televised sports program, and had also been confirmed by Hafnaoui himself.

Hafnaoui was one of the gold medal favorites in the 400, 800, and 1500 free events. At the 2023 World Championships, he won gold in the latter two events while taking silver in the former, becoming a top six performer of all-time in all three events.

Ahmed Hafaoui World Rankings, 2022-23 Long Course Season:

  • 400 Free: #2 (3:40.70)
  • 800 Free: #1 (7:37.00)
  • 1500 Free: #1 (14:31.54)

Additionally, Hafnaoui also revealed that he no longer plans on training in the United States. In February, he said that he was applying for a United States visa with the intention of training with The Swim Team, Mark Schubert‘s pro group in California. This season, he was originally slated to compete collegiately with Indiana University, but stopped swimming with the team after swimming two dual meets.

Hafnaoui last competed at the 2024 World Championships, where he finished 17th in the 400 free (3:48.05), 18th in the 800 free (7:51.72), and 17th in the 1500 free (15:09.72).

Without Hafnaoui, the medal projections in the distance freestyle events are a lot different come time for Paris. The 400 free will likely be a battle between Australia’s Sam Short and Germany’s Lukas Martens, while the 800 free will be headlined by Short, Martens, Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen, and the United States’ Bobby Finke. Meanwhile, Finke is now the favorite to win the 1500 free, with a personal best time that is 2.48 seconds faster than the restof the world during this Olympic cycle.

cheese
2 minutes ago

What happened???

Diehard
6 minutes ago

Why?

ooo
Reply to  Diehard
3 minutes ago

Illness requiring 6 weeks of complete rest according to a link posted above. Undiclosed illness

2Fat4Speed
8 minutes ago

Distance events are still must watch TV but this does dull the excitement just a tiny bit. I loved watching him and Short duke it out like man men.

Joe
14 minutes ago

damn that’s a bummer

Beginner Swimmer at 25
14 minutes ago

He is the biggest enigma in swimming. Comes out of nowhere and dominates then disappears for a period of time

Swammer Chat
Reply to  Beginner Swimmer at 25
4 minutes ago

Not many swimmers can swim faster every year.
He has good results every other year.
Normal.

IU Swammer
15 minutes ago

Hope he gets things figured out. He has the potential to break the world records in the 400, 800, and 1500.

CELL
15 minutes ago

This sucks now Finke is just going to swim smooth for a 1450 and then sprint the last 50 and we won’t get a new wr.

chickenlamp
Reply to  CELL
13 minutes ago

Hopefully Wiffen and Short go out fast enough to pull Finke out to the record (if they don’t get the record themselves)

Swammer
16 minutes ago

Wut

