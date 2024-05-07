U.S. Open Qualifier Ethan Vance Signs With Mizzou For 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ethan Vance has announced that he has signed to swim and study at the University of Missouri this upcoming fall. Vance’s decision keeps him in-state, as he currently attends Camdenton High School and trains year-round with the Jefferson City Area YMCA.

“I chose Mizzou because of the team atmosphere and the connections to the town and school”.

Vance, who has only been swimming for just over two years, is primarily a sprint free and fly specialist. He’s a U.S. Open qualifier in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly, as well as a Futures qualifier in the 100 backstroke. He recently wrapped up his short course season this spring at the YMCA National Championships, where he posted top ten finishes in the 100 fly ( 47.85) and 50 free (20.25). His swim in the 100 fly notably marked a best time by over two seconds.

Vance is also a Winter Juniors finalist. This past December, he advanced to the B-final of the 50 free, where he stopped the clock at 20.25 in finals to take 10th overall. His personal best in the event stands at 19.97, which he swam at a local high school meet in September.

At the Missouri high school state meet in the fall, Vance secured 2nd in both the 50 and 100 free with times of 20.15 and 44.45, with his 100 establishing a new personal best time. He was also the backstroker on his team’s 200 medley relay (22.68) and contributed a 20.39 lead-off leg on the 200 freestyle relay.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 19.97

100 free – 44.45

100 back – 50.38

100 fly – 47.85

Led by head coach Andrew Grevers, the Tigers finished 8th out of 10 teams at the 2024 SEC Championships. It took a 19.68 to make it back in the 50 free this year, putting Vance just a few tenths shy with his current personal best time.

Grant Bochenski led the sprinters this season with a season best time of 19.46 from the NCAA Division I Championships. He was joined by Daniel Wilson and Darden Tate under the 20-second barrier, as they posted season bests of 19.72 and 19.93, respectively. All but Wilson will still be on campus this fall, which should help Mizzou maintain some depth in the event.

Vance joins Phillip Peschke, Griffin Craig, Luke Nebrich, Seth Cannon, Anakin Fischer, Conner Boatright, Derek Colbert, Deacon Colbert, Trey Cunneen, and Matthew Judkins in Mizzou’s incoming class this fall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.