Futures Qualifier Gunnar Seversen Signs With Milwaukee For 2024-2025

Gunnar Seversen of Saint Paul, Minnesota, has announced his commitment to further his education and swimming career at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. Seversen will arrive on campus this fall following his graduation from Woodbury High School this spring. Wood

Seversen trains and competes year-round with the South East Metro Sharks, which is led by his father Eric Seversen, who was also a collegiate swimmer (University of Wisconsin Madison). Outside of the pool, Seversen is an Eagle Scout, and has been in Cub/Boy Scouts since 1st grade.

Seversen swims a wide range of events, with his focus landing largely on middle-distance to distance freestyle and IM. He recently raced at the Minnesota Senior State Championships, where he turned in runner-up finishes in the 200 (1:40.36), 500 (4:33.74), and 1650 (15:55.63) with his swims in the 500 and 1650 marking a new personal bests. He also saw a massive four second improvement in the 400 IM, which he took 4th in with a time of 4:00.45.

Seversen, a school record holder in the 200 free, also wrapped his high school career this spring. He came away with 3rd place finishes in the 200 free (1:41.45) and 500 free (4:34.40), as well as contributed a butterfly split of 22.69 on his team’s 200 medley relay and a lead-off split of 46.78 on the 400 freestyle relay.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:40.23

500 free – 4:33.74

1650 free – 15:55.63

100 fly – 51.41

200 fly – 1:54.27

400 IM – 4:00.45.

The Panthers finished 5th out of 6 teams at the 2024 Horizon League Championships. Seversen is a huge addition for Milwaukee, as his current best times in the 500, 400 IM, 200 free, 1650, and 200 fly all would have scored at this year’s meet.

Milwaukee’s distance freestyle group was led by Jay Jensen this year, who earned 5th at the Horizon League Championships in the 1650 with a time of 15:40.67. Jensen was also the top finisher in the 500, where he clocked a 4:26.87 for 4th. Assuming he will not take a 5th year, Jensen will be off campus when Seversen arrives, which leaves Milwaukee with a gap to fill in the distance free events.

Seversen is joined by Etienne Dolezal, Larry Rattler, Tanner Stumpenhorst, and Alvin Valkki in the Panthers’ incoming class this fall.

