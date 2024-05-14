Rex Maurer Entered With Longhorn Aquatics For Longhorn Elite Invite

2024 LONGHORN ELITE INVITE

May 15-18, 2024

LCM (50 meters)

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Psych Sheets

Stanford freshman Rex Maurer is entered this weekend at the Longhorn Elite Invite in Austin, Texas under the club swimming designation of Longhorn Aquatics (TXLA). Maurer was the #1 recruit coming out of high school and entered the transfer portal at the end of April.

This weekend in Austin, Maurer is entered in the 400 free (#3 seed), 200 free (#5 seed), and 200 IM (#6 seed). Maurer looks to earn a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics at US Olympic Trials next month in Indianapolis.

Last summer, Maurer missed making the 2023 World Championships team for the US by just over two seconds in the 400 freestyle as he swam to a 5th place finish. He also was 12th in the 200 IM and 17th in the 200 free. Instead, he represented the US last fall at the U23 Championships in Ireland at the beginning of August finishing 3rd in the LCM 400 freestyle swimming a personal best of a 3:47.63.

Maurer spent his freshman NCAA season with Stanford, which is on the quarter system. He is currently not taking classes in the spring quarter which has an end date of June 11th, just four days before Trials begin in Indianapolis. While at Stanford, he made three Pac-12 ‘A’ finals and went on to earn an individual invite to the 2024 NCAA Championships. There he finished 30th in the 400 IM (3:44.58), 31st in the 500 free (4:16.69), and 38th in the 200 back (1:43.00).

Rex is the younger brother of Luke Maurer who also entered the transfer portal this offseason. Luke entered as a graduate transfer. They are the sons of USC head coach Lea Maurer.