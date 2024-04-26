Stanford’s Rex Maurer Enters Transfer Portal, #1 Recruit Coming Out Of High School

Stanford freshman Rex Maurer has entered the transfer portal after spending a season with the Cardinal. Maurer was the #1 ranked recruit coming out of high school.
Maurer helped the Stanford men to a 2nd place finish at the Pac-12 Championships as he was 3rd in the 500 free, 400 IM, and 200 backstroke. He swam his personal best time of a 3:38.10 at Pac-12s in the 400 IM.
He went on to earn an individual NCAA invite but did not earn a swim in finals. He finished 30th in the 400 IM (3:44.58), 31st in the 500 free (4:16.69), and 38th in the 200 back (1:43.00).
In addition to swimming individually, Maurer showed off his versatility and range as he led off Stanford’s 200 medley relay. He split a 21.02 on the backstroke leg helping then relay to a 7th place finish. The Stanford men finished 8th as a team overall at 2024 NCAAs.
Maurer’s fastest swims of the season came at midseasons as he swam his personal best times in the 500 free and 200 backstroke then. He also swam a 3:41.27 in the 400 IM which also marked a personal best until he swam faster at Pac-12s.
|PB before Stanford
|PB at Stanford
|500 free
|4:12.33
|4:11.88
|400 IM
|3:41.94
|3:38.10
|200 back
|1:42.30
|1:39.75
Maurer’s older brother Luke Maurer has also entered the transfer portal. Luke just finished up his senior season and is in as a graduate transfer. The two are the sons of USC head coach Lea Maurer.
Rex Maurer represented the US last fall at the U23 Championships at the beginning of August. He finished 3rd in the LCM 400 freestyle swimming a personal best of a 3:47.63. That was faster than his 3:48.18 at 2023 US Summer Nationals that earned him a 5th place finish which was just over two seconds off of making the 2023 Worlds roster for the US.
Entering the transfer portal does not require an athlete to transfer. It instead allows for athletes to come in contact with other coaches about a potential change. On rare occasions, athletes enter the portal but stay with their original school.
I thought it strange he didn’t even make Stanford’s 4×200. Rex’s clearest path to an international team is 2/400 free, so I think he’d want to focus his training there and not on IM/back.
I actually thought he had a pretty good freshman year with those drops. But, looking closer, those high school bests in the 200 Back and 400 IM came at a meet where he was only 4:18 in the 500 Free, so he may have already been at the 1:39/3:38 level in those other events in high school but just didn’t swim them at a taper meet. I still don’t think it was a bad year though; he did drop in the 500 Free, and a best time is a best time even if they old one is “outdated”.
I feel like a 19 year old male barely dropping time in over a year is a slight cause for concern. Didn’t he say he never doubled for train distance at all too?
@Braden…not saying he’s going to Texas but I’ve been wondering the roster breakdown for them next year.
With the incoming freshman/returners. How many swimmers can Bowman really go after in the portal/trying to flip their commitment to Texas with roster limits?
Their roater was pretty small this past year and I doubt all 9.9 were being used
