2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet

Hello everyone! Welcome back for the second of seven finals sessions at the 2024 Candian Olympic and Paralympic Trials. The athletes racing at the Torono Pan Am Sports Centre hit the ground running — we saw plenty of fast swimming on Day 1 and if this morning’s prelims are any indiciation, we are in store for more tonight.

Day 2 Finals Live Stream, courtesy CBC

Day 2 Finals Order of Events

Men’s Open 400 IM

Women’s Open 200 Free

Men’s Open 100 Back

Women’s Open 100 Breast

Women’s Para 100 Breast (SB4-SB9, SB11-SB14)

Men’s Para 100 Breast (SB4-SB9, SB11-SB14)

After the medal ceremonies, there will be ‘B’ and junior finals of the day’s events

As you can see, it’s a short but sweet finals session. The evening kicks off with the men’s 400 IM. Tristan Jankovics locked up the top time of the morning in a lifetime best 4:15.68. He and Lorne Wigginton–who owns the fastest PB in the field–were battling during the first half of their prelims heat, but Wigginton seemed to shut it down on the back half. Wigginton coasted safely into the final in 2nd place (4:19.74), seemingly saving up for the final tonight. Wigginton finished 7th at 2024 Worlds in this event and his lifetime best 4:12.81 is just .31 seconds off the Olympic Qualifying Time, which he will surely be aiming for tonight.

Then, we’re shifting over to the women’s 200 freestyle. Summer McIntsoh, who qualified for Paris in the 400 freestyle yesterday–leads after prelims with a 1:56.78. Mary-Sophie Harvey, who’s swum multiple bests in this event this season, negative split her heats swim to touch second in 1:57.65. Harvey qualified for her first individual Olympic event last night (100 fly) and looks likely to add another here. But it’s going to be a tight race for the relay spots. There’s less than a second separating the third (Julie Brousseau, 1:58.25) and sixth (Sienna Angove, 1:59.22) place qualifiers. Rebecca Smith, Penny Oleksiak, and Katerine Savard are lurking as well, hoping to pull off outside smoke upsets.

Led by Blake Tierney in 53.93, four swimmers in the men’s 100 backstroke are within a second of the Olympic Qualifying Time. Tierney has already been under the OQT this year and was the only man in the field under 54 seconds this morning. Aiden Norman put up a lifetime best 54.16 in prelims and could push Tierney if he’s got another drop in him, as could Raben Dommann and Javier Acevedo. Even if the winner is off the OQT, they could still earn a nomination to the team for the 4×100 medley relay.

There are three straight events of 100 breaststroke to close the session. First up is the women’s 100 breast and this could be one of the closest races of the meet. After years of missing a breaststroker, there are suddenly an influx of Canadian women pushing the pace. Sophie Angus, one of three who have already been under the OQT, went 1:07.12 to lead prelims. Tokyo Olympian Kelsey Wog sits a tenth behind her in second. Shona Branton (1:07.23), Sydney Pickrem (1:07.29), and Alexanne Lepage (1:07.32) all put themselves in solid position heading into finals.

Then, we shift to the women’s and men’s para 100 breaststroke. We’ll been on Canadian record watch in both events. On the women’s side, Tess Routliffe was just three-tenths off her own S7 Canadian Para Record with a 1:31.81. She’ll be looking to break that mark tonight and put herself in position to be named to Canada’s Paralympic team. The same is true for Nicholas Bennett. Bennett broke the S14 Canadian Para Record in the men’s 200 freestyle last month and now has his eye on his own 100 breast record. In prelims, he missed his 2023 standard by just two-hundredths, swimming 1:04.43.

MEN’S 400 IM – Final

World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand, France (2023)

Canadian Record: 4:11.41 – Brian Johns (2008)

2021 Champion: Collyn Gagne – 4:18.65

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 4:12.50/4:13.76

Top 10:

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — Final

World Record: 1:52.85 – Mollie O’Callaghan, Australia (2023)

Canadian Record: 1:53.65 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2021 Champion: Summer McIntosh – 1:56.19

– 1:56.19 OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 1:57.26/1:57.85

Top 10:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – Final

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, Italy (2022)

Canadian Record: 53.35 – Markus Thormeyer (2019)

2021 Champion: Markus Thormeyer – 53.40

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 53.74/54.01

Top 10:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – Final

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

Canadian Record: 1:05.74 – Annamay Pierse (2009)

2021 Champion: Kelsey Wog – 1:06.77

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 1:06.79/1:07.12

Top 10:

WOMEN’S PARA 100 BREASTSTROKE – Final

Canadian Para Records/Paralympic MSQ/MET Standards: SB5: 2:01.19 – Valerie Drapeau (2017)/2:01.79/2:11.48 SB6: 1:42.80 – Camille Berube (2021)/1:42.59/1:50.45 SB7: 1:31.31 – Tess Routliffe (2024)/1:43.34/1:47.16 SB8: 1:19.44 – Katarina Roxon (2016)/1:28.79/1:31.61 SB9: 1:16.93 – Jessica Sloan (2000)/1:22.51/1:25.25 SB13: 1:17.12 – Kirby Cote (2002)/1:23.39/1:27.57 SB14: 1:24.04 – Justine Morrier (2018)/1:23.30/1:25.29



Top 10:

MEN’S PARA 100 BREASTSTROKE – Final

Canadian Para Records/Paralympic MSQ/MET Standards: SB8: 1:23.12 – Joseph Barker (2010)/1:14.84/1:18.71 SB9: 1:08.56 – James Leroux (2019)/1:12.19/1:14.06 SB14: 1:04.41 – Nicholas Bennett (2023)/1:08.69/1:10.03



Top 10: