Josh Liendo Breaks Canadian Record in Prelims of the 100 Fly on Sunday, Ranks #3 in the World

After setting a Canadian Record in the 50 free on Saturday evening, Josh Liendo was in full-blown ‘go mode’ on Sunday morning at the Canadian Olympic Trials. He swam 50.33 in prelims, shaving .01 seconds off his previous best time and national record and reaffirming himself as a serious contender for an Olympic medal in Paris this summer.
Liendo swam his previous best at last summer’s World Championships where he took a silver medalist behind Maxime Grousset of France.
Splits Comparison:
|Josh Liendo
|Josh Liendo
|Old Canadian Record (2023)
|
New Canadian Record (2024)
|50m
|23.55
|23.68
|100m
|26.79
|26.65
|Total Time
|50.34
|50.33
He swam this basically the same way that he swam his swim at last year’s World Championships. By comparison, en route to his first NCAA title in the event in March, he really pushed the front end of the race.
He has held this record since 2021, when he broke Santo Condorelli’s record of 51.83 from 2016.
Liendo now ranks #3 in the world this season, though the Olympic field continues to be muddled by the uncertain status of American Caeleb Dressel, the World Record holder and defending champion, and Hungarian Kristof Milak.
Of late, Dressel has looked on form, swimming 50.84 in San Antonio in April, though we don’t know how that will play out in a double-taper scenario of the Olympic Trials and Olympic Games. Milak’s situation, meanwhile, has become more chaotic with local media reporting that he has missed most practices since Hungary’s National Championships.
2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Fly
PONTI
50.16
|2
|Matthew William
Temple
|AUS
|50.25
|12/03
|3
|Josh
Liendo
|CAN
|50.33
|05/19
|4
|Caeleb
DRESSEL
|USA
|50.84
|04/12
|4
|Hubert
KOS
|HUN
|50.84
|04/12
Liendo has historically been flat from Trials to the big international meet – no huge time drops, but usually within a tenth of his Trials cut in one direction or the other.
|Trials
|Big Meet
|2023
|50.36
|50.34
|2022
|50.88
|50.97
|2021
|51.4
|51.5
Besides the Canadian Record in the 50 free, Liendo also won the 100 free this week in 47.80, with a prelims 47.55 matching his time from Worlds last year; and he also swam a best time of 1:47.83 in prelims of the 200 free before scratching the final.
Liendo, 21, trains in the United States at the University of Florida. He has two World Championship silver medals and two bronze medals.
Whether or not he drops even more I think liendo is gonna at least walk away from Paris with some hardware and I think like dressel he’s become so much similar to him it’s like he’s another version of him.