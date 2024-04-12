2024 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheets

Happy Friday everyone, and weclome back for the third night of finals at the San Antonio Pro Swim Series stop. We’ve had two great days of racing so far and based on prelims, it looks like we won’t be slowing down tonight.

Order of Events

Women’s 200 freestyle

Men’s 200 freestyle

Women’s 200 backstroke

Men’s 200 backstroke

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 100 fly

Men’s 100 fly

Katie Ledecky meant business during the 200 freestyle prelims, turning in a 1:56.72 and securing lane 4 for the final tonight. She’ll be flanked by Anna Peplowski, who continued her 2023 breakout in the yards pool this NCAA season. Now back in long-course meters, Peplowski swam 1:57.93 in prelims. Behind her, there are four 1:58s including the Tokyo silver medalist Siobhan Haughey, who won the 100 free last night.

Haughey’s got a double tonight, sneaking into the 100 butterfly final in eighth. We’ve seen Haughey develop her breaststroke speed up to the international level and now she’s showing even more versatility by making this butterfly final. Top seed is the fastest woman in the yards edition of the race, Gretchen Walsh. Walsh just missed her lifetime best in prelims with a 56.41.

The 100 fly is another stacked field as G. Walsh will contend with Torri Huske, Regan Smith, and Claire Curzan for the win.

Caeleb Dressel won the 100 free last night from lane 8. He’ll be more centrally located for tonight’s 100 fly final. Dressel qualified 2nd in 51.41. He sits less than two-tenths from top qualifier Hubert Kos and something to watch for is his back end speed, which has been one of his strengths across his events since his return to competition.

Leon Marchand, newly-turned professional, will aim for his second win of the meet tonight, this time in his signature event: the 400 IM. Marchand cruised to the top time of the morning in 4:18.47, over a second ahead of his training partner Chase Kalisz. Like yesterday’s 200 fly, the 400 IM is shaping up to be all about the Sun Devil training partners; in addition to Marchand and Kalisz, Jay Litherland is holding down the 3rd seed (4:20.37).

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Top 8:

Siobhan Haughey (HKG) — 1:54.52 Katie Ledecky (GSC) — 1:54.97 Anna Peplowski (IU) — 1:56.99 Paige Madden (NYAC) — 1:57.25 Erin Gemmell (UN) — 1:57.98 Nicole Maier (UN) — 1:58.39 Simone Manuel (UN) — 1:59.25 Anastasia Gorbenko (UN) — 1:59.25

Siobhan Haughey led the women’s 200 freestyle from start to finish in San Antonio, collecting her second win of the meet. She swam 1:54.52 to win, which is faster than she went to claim gold at the 2024 World Championships (1:54.89).

Haughey opened the race in 26.95, opening up a lead as the only woman in the field sub-27 on the opening length. She flipped at the 100 mark in 55.78, under world record pace (where she often is at this point of the race). On the final 50 meters, Haughey held of a charge from top qualifier Katie Ledecky. Ledecky split 29.18 on the final 50 meters but ran out of room to catch Haughey.

Ledecky finished .45 seconds behind Haughey in a season-best 1:54.97. That’s her first sub-1:56 swim of the season.

Anna Peplowski swam a personal best to take 3rd. She swam 1:56.99, shaving three-hundredths off her personal best time. Paige Madden, who won the 1500 and finished 2nd in the 400 at this meet, finished 4th in 1:57.25.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (2016)

U.S Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

Rafael Miroslaw (IU) — 1:46.11 Carson Foster (RAYS) — 1:46.58 Kieran Smith (RAC) — 1:47.41 Luca Urlando (DART) — 1:47.42 Grant House (UN) — 1:47.51 Drew Kibler (NYAC) — 1:47.58 Lucas Henveaux (CAL) — 1:47.63 Murilo Sartori (UOFL) — 1:48.33

Indiana’s Rafael Miroslaw jumped on the men’s 200 freestyle from the start. Miroslaw, who represents Germany internationally, opened in 24.03 then continued to press his advantage and flipped at the 100 in 50.36. At the halfway point, he was 1.47 seconds ahead of Carson Foster.

Miroslaw held on to the lead for the rest of the race. He had to fight to hold off everyone else, as at 28.04 he had the slowest closing 50 meters of anyone else in the field. Miroslaw’s 1:46.11 is a solid in-season time for him, not too far away from the season-best 1:45.84 that he swam at 2024 Worlds.

Foster sat in second for the entire race. He touched .47 seconds back from Miroslaw with a 1:46.58, which is a new season-best for him.

Kieran Smith took third in 1:47.41. He was able to get his hand on the wall a hundredth ahead of Luca Urlando, who cut through the field on the final 50 meters with a 27.25 split to move from 6th to 4th.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)

American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) Pro Swim Series Record: 2:03.99, Regan Smith (2024)

(2024) U.S Open Record: 2:03.80, Regan Smith (2023)

Top 8:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – Finals

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)

U.S Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Finals

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

U.S Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8:

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – Finals

World Record: 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (2023)

(2023) American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:07.80, Leon Marchand (2023)

(2023) U.S Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Finals

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 56.13, Torri Huske (2024)

(2024) U.S Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

Top 8:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – Finals

Top 8: