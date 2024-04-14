Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Torri Huske Gives Stroke Analysis on 55.6 100 Fly

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

2022 World Champion and American record holder Torri Huske clocked a massive 55.68 in the 100 fly at the San Antonio Pro Swim this weekend. This was Huske’s 2nd fastest performance ever in the event and only .04 off her best time. After the race, Huske described the work she’s done to have consistency in her butterfly stroke over the course of the season.

BingBopBam
18 minutes ago

Huske vs MacNeil for the WR bouta go crazy

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
Reply to  BingBopBam
14 minutes ago

Hasn’t MacNeil only been as fast as 57 this year?

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
Reply to  BingBopBam
13 minutes ago

I think it will be Zhang Yufei vs. Huske, with Kohler, G. Walsh, and MacNeil as dark horses.

I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
32 minutes ago

She never seems 100% satisfied with her results. Which is a good thing! She’s always looking for small ways to get better. Love to see her doing so well after a bad summer last year.

