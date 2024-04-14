Torri Huske Gives Stroke Analysis on 55.6 100 Fly

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO
- April 10-13, 2024
- Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, TX
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Wednesday Distance: 5pm (Central Time)
- All Prelims: 9am (Central Time)
- Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (Central Time)
2022 World Champion and American record holder Torri Huske clocked a massive 55.68 in the 100 fly at the San Antonio Pro Swim this weekend. This was Huske’s 2nd fastest performance ever in the event and only .04 off her best time. After the race, Huske described the work she’s done to have consistency in her butterfly stroke over the course of the season.
Huske vs MacNeil for the WR bouta go crazy
Hasn’t MacNeil only been as fast as 57 this year?
I think it will be Zhang Yufei vs. Huske, with Kohler, G. Walsh, and MacNeil as dark horses.
She never seems 100% satisfied with her results. Which is a good thing! She’s always looking for small ways to get better. Love to see her doing so well after a bad summer last year.