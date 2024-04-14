Torri Huske Gives Stroke Analysis on 55.6 100 Fly

2024 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

2022 World Champion and American record holder Torri Huske clocked a massive 55.68 in the 100 fly at the San Antonio Pro Swim this weekend. This was Huske’s 2nd fastest performance ever in the event and only .04 off her best time. After the race, Huske described the work she’s done to have consistency in her butterfly stroke over the course of the season.