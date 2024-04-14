Meiron Cheruti Puts Up 23.01 50 Fly Israeli Record To Close Eindhoven Qualification Meet

2024 EINDHOVEN QUALIFICATION MEET

The 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet wrapped up tonight from the Netherlands with domestic swimmers taking on competition from Israel, France, Germany and beyond.

Making his presence known in the men’s 50m free was national record holder Meiron Cheruti, with the 26-year-old leading a trio of sub-22-second swimmers.

Cheruti notched a winning effort of 21.93, a mark just .11 outside of the 21.84 Israeli national record he put on the books in April of last year.

Host nation swimmer Kenzo Simons was right behind, touching just .01 away from Cheruti in 21.94 for silver while Martin Kartavi of Israel bagged bronze in 21.99, just the 2nd time of his career in the 21-second zone.

Earlier in the session, however, Cheruti topped the men’s 50m fly podium, establishing a new national record in the process.

Cheruti hit 23.01 to crush his previous best-ever and Israeli standard of 23.38 logged at the 2022 national summer championships.

Cheruti now ranks 5th in the world in the 50m fly in a time that would have garnered the silver medal at this year’s World Championships.

France’s Melanie Henique was also impressive on this final night, clocking a super quick result of 25.22 to take the women’s 50m fly.

Henique represented the sole sub-26-second swimmer of the field, as Tessa Giele of the host nation collected silver in 26.02 while fellow French swimmer Marie Wattel rounded out the podium in 26.09.

Henique’s 25.22 effort this evening checks in as the #2 time of the veteran’s career, sitting only behind the 25.17 PB she put on the books in 2021. She is the reigning World Championships silver medalist in this race, having earned runner-up status in Doha in a time of 25.44.

But Henique also doubled up on the night, capturing 50m free gold as well.

The 31-year-old turned in a time of 24.60 to just get the edge over Dutch swimmer Valerie van Roon who hit 24.62. Kim Busch notched 24.79 for the bronze.

Additional Notes

Portugal’s Francisca Soares Martins stopped the clock in 4:10.86 to take the women’s 400m free by over 3 seconds. She put the current national record of 4:08.77 on the books no the 2023 Maree Nostrum Tour.

stopped the clock in 4:10.86 to take the women’s 400m free by over 3 seconds. She put the current national record of 4:08.77 on the books no the 2023 Maree Nostrum Tour. The men’s 400m free saw Germany’s Sven Schwarz top the podium while registering the 5th-best time of his career. Schwarz touched in 3:47.82, the exact time he posted for 16th at this year’s World Championships. His PB remains at the 3:45.92 logged in July of 2023. Olympian Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine secured silver tonight in 3:50.76 and Israeli Yoav Romano earned bronze in 3:52.42.

top the podium while registering the 5th-best time of his career. Schwarz touched in 3:47.82, the exact time he posted for 16th at this year’s World Championships. His PB remains at the 3:45.92 logged in July of 2023. Olympian of Ukraine secured silver tonight in 3:50.76 and Israeli earned bronze in 3:52.42. Dutch breaststroking ace Tes Schouten produced a winning time of 1:06.15 to grab gold in the women’s 100m breast by nearly 3 seconds. She earned silver in this event in Doha with a result of 1:05.82.

produced a winning time of 1:06.15 to grab gold in the women’s 100m breast by nearly 3 seconds. She earned silver in this event in Doha with a result of 1:05.82. A quartet of men’s 100m breaststrokers broke the minute barrier, led by Germany’s Melvin Imoudu. Following up on his 50m breast national record from night 1, Imoudu registered 59.33 for the win, a time just .16 outside his own PB. Dutch swimmer Caspar Corbeau snagged silver in 59.66 while compatriot and Olympic silver medalist in this event Arno Kamminga got to the wall in 59.67 for bronze. Lithuanian Andrius Sidlauskas nabbed 59.88 for 4th place.

Dutch Qualifiers as of Today:

Women

– 50 free (limit 24.70): Marrit Steenbergen (24.42) and Kim Busch (24.68)

– 100 free (53.61): Marrit Steenbergen (52.26)

– 200 free (1.57.26): Marrit Steenbergen (1.55.51)

– 100 back (59.99): Maaike de Waard (59.65) and Kira Toussaint (59.88)

– 100 breast (1.06.79): Tes Schouten (1.05.71)

– 200 breast (2.23.91): Tes Schouten (2.19.81)

– 100 fly (57.92): Tessa Giele (57.38)

– 200 medley (2.11.47): Marrit Steenbergen (2.08.86)

Men:

– 50 free (limit 21.96): Kenzo Simons (21.73) and Renzo Tjon A Joe (21.88)

– 200 back (1.57.50): Kai van Westering (1.56.91)

– 100 breast (59.49): Arno Kamminga (58.71) and Caspar Corbeau (59.33)

– 200 breast (2.09.68): Caspar Corbeau (2.07.99) and Arno Kamminga (2.08.30)

– 100 butterfly (51.67): Nyls Korstanje (50.78)