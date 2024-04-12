Tessa Giele Logs 57.38 100 Fly Lifetime Best For Likely Paris Qualification

2024 EINDHOVEN QUALIFICATION MEET

Day 2 of the 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet brought additional impressive performances from Dutch swimmers and beyond.

National record holder Tes Schouten of the host nation made her presence known, hitting a time of 2:21.43 to take the women’s 200m breast.

Schouten split 1:07.74/1:13.69 to get the job done, beating the field by nearly 3 seconds in the process

Czech swimmer Kristyna Horska nailed a time of 2:24.28 as the runner-up while Croatia’s Ana Blazevic notched 2:28.95 as the bronze medalist. Horska’s effort represents a new national record, overtaking her own previous Czech standard of 2:24.62 notched at the Budapest stop of the 2023 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup series.

23-year-old Schouten owns the Dutch standard at the 2:19.81 put up for gold at this year’s World Championships. She currently ranks 3rd in the world, courtesy of that result.

The men’s 200m breast saw two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga surge to the wall ahead of the competition, stopping the clock in 2:09.02.

That gave Kamminga a slim edge over teammate Caspar Corbeau who settled for silver a hair behind in 2:09.11. The pair marked the sole swimmers to delve under 2:10 territory, as bronze was earned by Ukraine’s Maksym Ovchinnikov in 2:11.32.

Corbeau is coming off a successful 2024 World Championships which saw the former Texas Longhorn earn 200m breast silver in 2:08.24, the 2nd-best performance of his career. Kamminga was also in that Doha final but was relegated to 7th in 2:10.06.

Both have already cleared the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 2:09.68 during the selection window.

Of note, further down the line, Wytse Broekstra produced a new Dutch Junior Record of 2:16.00 (1:06.42/1:09.58).

21-year-old Tessa Giele ripped a big-time personal best of 57.38 to top the women’s 100m butterfly podium.

Giele opened in 26.09 and brought it home in 31.29 to hack over half a second off her previous career-quickest result of 57.96 established just last month at the Helsinki Swim Meet.

Her time tonight ranks her just inside the list of top 15 performers on the season, tying Magdelena Veldhuis as the Netherlands’ 3rd-best women’s 100m fly performer in history.

Czech swimmer Barbora Seemanova was next to the wall in 58.16 and French ace Marie Wattel rounded out the podium in 58.74.

The men’s 400m IM saw Cedric Buessing of Germany bust out a lifetime best of 4:12.33 to beat the quickest Dutchman in the race, Thomas Jensen who touched in 4:15.33. Ukraine’s Oleksii Hrabarov hit 4:21.12 while his compatriot Mykhailo Romanchuk produced 4:23.19 as the 5th-place finisher.

Look for a follow-up post on 20-year-old Buessing’s achievement in the context of his rapidly improving young career.

Another German turned some heads as 22-year-old Sven Schwarz won the men’s 1500m in 14:49.91, a time under the Olympic qualification standard of 15:00.99.

He’s the 2nd German swimmer to dip beneath that mark during the qualification window, as Olympic champion Florian Wellbrock owns the best time in the nation of 14:47.89 from this year’s World Championships.

Schwarz’s lifetime best remains at the 14:43.53 logged for silver at last year’s inaugural U23 Championships.

Finally, Nyls Korstanje of the host nation posted a time of 51.23 to take the men’s 100m fly over Frenchman Clement Secchi.

Secchi notched a time just .15 behind the former NC State Wolfpack swimmer, hitting 51.38 while Czech athlete Daniel Gracik also landed on the podium in 52.17.

Secchi’s outing represents his first-ever foray under the 52-second barrier, crushing his previous PB of 52.10 from the 2022 European Championships. He now ranks as the #3 French 100m fly performer in history.

Korstanje has already most likely qualified for Paris 2024 thanks to the 50.78 national record he put on the books at the 2023 World Championships.

Additional Notes

Germany’s Carlotta Ingenerf posted a time of 4:53.20 to win the women’s 400m IM by 4 seconds.

posted a time of 4:53.20 to win the women’s 400m IM by 4 seconds. Czech swimmer Barbora Janickova clocked the speediest time of the women’s 50m back field, She touched in 28.62 to hold a .10 edge over Ukraine’s Nika Sharafutdinova who hit 28.72. Brazilian Julia Goes bagged bronze in 28.85. Of note, Dutch swimmer Maaike de Waard notched 28.44 in the heats as the top prelims performer but she dropped the final in favor of the 100m fly in which she finished 4th (59.71).

clocked the speediest time of the women’s 50m back field, She touched in 28.62 to hold a .10 edge over Ukraine’s who hit 28.72. Brazilian bagged bronze in 28.85. Of note, Dutch swimmer notched 28.44 in the heats as the top prelims performer but she dropped the final in favor of the 100m fly in which she finished 4th (59.71). The men’s 50m back saw Czech ace Miroslav Knedla score 24.77, a result just outside his national record of 24.64. Behind him was Stan Franckx who established a new Belgian record of 25.23 en route to silver. Adam Maraana of Israel captured bronze in 25.34.

Dutch Qualifiers as of Today:

Women

– 50 free (limit 24.70): Marrit Steenbergen (24.42) and Kim Busch (24.68)

– 100 free (53.61): Marrit Steenbergen (52.26)

– 200 free (1.57.26): Marrit Steenbergen (1.55.51)

– 100 back (59.99): Maaike de Waard (59.65) and Kira Toussaint (59.88)

– 100 breast (1.06.79): Tes Schouten (1.05.71)

– 200 breast (2.23.91): Tes Schouten (2.19.81)

– 100 fly (57.92): Tessa Giele (57.38)

– 200 medley (2.11.47): Marrit Steenbergen (2.09.16)

Men:

– 50 free (limit 21.96): Kenzo Simons (21.73) and Renzo Tjon A Joe (21.88)

– 200 back (1.57.50): Kai van Westering (1.56.91)

– 100 breast (59.49): Arno Kamminga (58.71) and Caspar Corbeau (59.33)

– 200 breast (2.09.68): Caspar Corbeau (2.07.99) and Arno Kamminga (2.08.30)

– 100 butterfly (51.67): Nyls Korstanje (50.78)