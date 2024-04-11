Dutch Olympic Qualifiers Heading Into 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet

2024 EINDHOVEN QUALIFICATION MEET

The 2024 Eindhoven Qualification Meet (EQM) kicks off today, Thursday, April 11th with the 4-day competition representing an opportunity for Dutch athletes to add their names to the Paris 2024 nomination roster.

Per the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) selection policy, athletes can qualify for the roster across several competitions beginning with the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka and this year’s World Championships in Doha.

This EQM is another selection meet while other pre-approved World Aquatics-sanctioned competitions spanning the qualification window of March 1, 2023 through June 23, 2024 can also count towards roster nomination.

With this in mind, the following athletes will be nominated by the KNZB for Paris selection so long as no additional athletes swim under their QTs by the end of this EQM.

If open slots remain after this meet, athletes can still qualify through the June 23rd window via the pre-approved competitions.

Of note, former Suriname athlete Renzo Tjon A Joe now represents the Netherlands. We will be reaching out to find out more about this move.

Women

– 50 free (limit 24.70): Marrit Steenbergen (24.42) and Kim Busch (24.68)

– 100 free (53.61): Marrit Steenbergen (52.26)

– 200 free (1.57.26): Marrit Steenbergen (1.55.51)

– 100 back (59.99): Maaike de Waard (59.65) and Kira Toussaint (59.88)

– 100 school (1.06.79): Tes Schouten (1.05.71)

– 200 school (2.23.91): Tes Schouten (2.19.81)

– 200 medley (2.11.47): Marrit Steenbergen (2.09.16)

Men:

– 50 free (limit 21.96): Kenzo Simons (21.73) and Renzo Tjon A Joe (21.88)

– 200 back (1.57.50): Kai van Westering (1.56.91)

– 100 school (59.49): Arno Kamminga (58.71) and Caspar Corbeau (59.33)

– 200 school (2.09.68): Caspar Corbeau (2.07.99) and Arno Kamminga (2.08.30)

– 100 butterfly (51.67): Nyls Korstanje (50.78)