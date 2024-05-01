Aidan Kreiley Transferring to St Bonaventure For 5th Year With Conference Leading Times

Aidan Kreiley has announced his transfer to St. Bonaventure to use his 5th year of eligibility. Kreiley spent her undergrad career at Louisville.

As a freshman, Kreiley swam best times at ACCs in both breaststroke events. He made the ‘C’ final in the 200 breast and finished 17th in a 1:55.95. He also was 25th in the 100 brest in a 54.32 and 47th in the 200 IM in a 1:52.08. The summer after his freshman season, he swam at Wave I Olympic Trials finishing 4th in the 200 breast in a 2:15.67 and 15th in the 100 breast.

Kreiley did not swim at ACCs as a sophore but finished his season swimming numerous personal best times. At the Louisville First Chance Meet, he swam best times of a 53.32 in the 100 and a 1:55.22 in the 200 breast. Just two weeks later, he swam even faster in the 200 breast in a 1:53.99.

He swam at ACCs as a junior making the ‘B’ final in the 100 breast after swimming a personal best of a 53.25 for 16th in prelims. He went on to finish 15th in finals in a 53.47. He also made the ‘C’ final of the 200 breast swimming a 1:55.62 for 17th. He finished 42nd in the 200 IM in a personal best 1:50.21.

As a senior, his season best in the 100 breast came from ACCs where he swam a 53.49 in prelims for 19th before finishing 20th in finals. His season best in the 200 breast came at a dual meet at the start of February when he swam a 1:56.14.

Kreiley’s best SCY times are:

100 breast: 53.25

200 breast: 1:53.99

200 IM: 1:50.21

The St Bonaventure men finished 3rd at the 2024 Atlantic-10 Championships and were only 20.5 points behind 2nd place UMass.

Kreiley is a huge pick up for the Bonnies as his best time in the 100 breast would have been #3 at A-10s and his 200 breast would have won the event by over two seconds as Ralf Roose of George Washington won in a 1:56.12. Kreiley’s best 200 IM time would have won the ‘B’ final. This means that in total, Kreiley could potentially bring in 45 individual points for the team.

In addition to his individual impact, Kreiley will also boost the team’s medley relays. The team’s 400 medley relay was 5th out of 8 teams and the 200 medley relay was 7th while Davidson was DQed for 8th. Rising senior Knute Wargin split a 54.00 flying start on the team’s 400 medley relay.