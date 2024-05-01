2020 US Tokyo Olympian Jake Mitchell Returning to Florida For Fifth Year

2020 Tokyo Olympian for the United States Jake Mitchell has announced he will return to Florida to use his COVID-19 fifth year. Mitchell split his time as an undergrad spending two years at Michigan and two at Florida.

As a freshman, Mitchell won the Big Ten title in the 500 free swimming a 4:12.92. He went on to swim at NCAAs but missed finals as he swam a 4:17.57 in the 500 free for 28th. His time from Big Tens would have been 12th in prelims. At 2021 NCAAs, he also was 21st in the 200 free and 22nd in the 1650 free.

During the summer after his freshman season, Mitchell earned a spot to swim for the US at the Olympics after time trailing the 400 freestyle alone and getting under the 400 freestyle ‘A’ cut.

At the 2022 Big Ten Championships, Mitchell finished 2nd in the 500 free in a 4:12.88 and also was 2nd in the 400 IM (3:41.39) and 1650 free (14:44.22). He went on to swim at NCAAs finishing 46th in the 500 free and 36th in the 400 IM. He scratched the rest of 2022 NCAAs and later revealed he was diagnosed with mononucleosis after swimming the 400 IM.

In the offseason between his sophomore and junior seasons, Mitchell transferred to Florida. In his first season with the Gators, Mitchell won the SEC title in the 500 free in a personal best 4:09.85. He also swam a personal best in the 200 free with a 1:32.69 for 10th. He also was 6th in the 1650 free.

He went on to help the Gators to a 6th place finish at 2023 NCAAs. There he made his first NCAA final as he finished 5th in the 500 free in a 4:10.54. He also made the ‘B’ final of the 200 free swimming a personal bens of a 1:32.36.

This past season, Mitchell was just off of defending his SEC title in the 500 free as he finished 2nd in a 4:11.28. He also swam a personal best in the 200 free swimming a 1:31.84 for 4th and was 6th in the 1650 free in a 14:48.21.

At 2024 NCAAs, Mitchell won the ‘B’ final of the 500 free in a 4:10.48 and was 13th in the 200 free in a 1:31.92. He finished 33rd in the 1650 free. He also helped the Florida 800 free relay to a 4th place finish as he split a 1:30.89. His flying start split was the 3rd fastest of the night.

Mitchell’s best SCY times are:

200 free: 1:31.55 (2024 NCAAs)

500 free: 4:09.85 (2023 SECs)

1650 free: 14:42.60 (2021 Big Tens)

In addition to making the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mitchell also represented the US last summer at the 2023 World Championships. Mitchell swam on the men’s 4×200 free relay after swimming a 1:45.82 for 4th at 2023 US Summer Nationals.

The return of Mitchell is key for the Gators especially as they look to continue to stay at the top of the NCAA after a 3rd place finish this past season. The team was only 2 points ahead of 4th place Indiana. Mitchell scored 13 individual points at 2024 NCAAs for the Gators, the t-7th most of the team.