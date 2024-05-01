Clareburt & Fairweather Joined By Speedy Newcomers On New Zealand’s Olympic Roster

New Zealand’s roster is set for the 2024 Olympic Games taking place July 27th to August 4th at the Paris La Defense Arena, the largest indoor events venue in Europe.

The roster includes 9 swimmers, 5 women and 4 men, poised to improve upon the nation’s medal-less performance in Tokyo 3 years ago.

Reigning world champions Lewis Clareburt and Erika Fairweather lead the charge, with the former having won the 400m IM in Doha while the latter topped the women’s 400m free podium. Fairweather is also coming off 200m free silver and 800m free bronze at that February competition.

Seasoned swimmers Clareburt and Fairweather commented on their excitement of having been selected to their 2nd Olympic squad.

“I’m so keen to get to Paris. It’s always special getting to compete at this level, so much hard work goes on behind the scenes to prepare for the Olympics and I can’t wait to showcase it,” said Fairweather.

Clareburt stated, “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be an Olympian, let alone going to my second Games. It’s a huge privilege, I can’t wait to represent New Zealand and put the pūkana on the world stage!”

Newcomer Hazel Ouwehand will look to continue her momentum from last month’s Olympic Trials where the 24-year-old established national records in the 50m fly (25.88) and 100m fly (57.43).

“Going to the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was super young so it’s pretty special to see it realised. I’m really excited for the Games, it’s going to be an amazing field of athletes and I can’t wait to put all my hard work and training into action,” the Phoenix Aquatics ace conveyed.

Taiko Torepe-Ormsby is another rising star to watch, with the University of Wisconsin swimmer having become the fastest Kiwi in history via the time of 21.86 he ripped in the men’s 50m free at Trials.

Name Club Coach Lewis Clareburt Club 37 Mitch Nairn Caitlin Deans Neptune & Swim Dunedin Lars Humer Erika Fairweather Neptune & Swim Dunedin Lars Humer Kane Follows Neptune & Swim Dunedin Lars Humer Cameron Gray Coast Michael Weston Hazel Ouwehand Phoenix Aquatics David Lyles Eve Thomas Coast (& St Peter’s Western) Dean Boxall Taiko Torepe-Ormsby Wharenui (& University of Wisconsin) Cauli Bedran Laticia Transom Club 37 (& Brisbane Grammar) Bobby Jovanovich Name Club/Organisation Team Role Gary Francis Swimming NZ Team Leader Lars Humer Swim Dunedin Coach David Lyles Phoenix Aquatics Coach Mitch Nairn Club 37 Coach Michael Weston Coast Coach Matt Ingram HPSNZ Performance Analyst Graeme Maw * Swimming NZ Team Manager (Mallorca) Alex Lowen * Swimming NZ Team Physio Vijay Vallabh * Swimming NZ Team Physio

Quotes courtesy of Swimming New Zealand.