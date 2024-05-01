Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Clareburt & Fairweather Joined By Speedy Newcomers On New Zealand’s Olympic Roster

New Zealand’s roster is set for the 2024 Olympic Games taking place July 27th to August 4th at the Paris La Defense Arena, the largest indoor events venue in Europe.

The roster includes 9 swimmers, 5 women and 4 men, poised to improve upon the nation’s medal-less performance in Tokyo 3 years ago.

Reigning world champions Lewis Clareburt and Erika Fairweather lead the charge, with the former having won the 400m IM in Doha while the latter topped the women’s 400m free podium. Fairweather is also coming off 200m free silver and 800m free bronze at that February competition.

Seasoned swimmers Clareburt and Fairweather commented on their excitement of having been selected to their 2nd Olympic squad.

“I’m so keen to get to Paris. It’s always special getting to compete at this level, so much hard work goes on behind the scenes to prepare for the Olympics and I can’t wait to showcase it,” said Fairweather.

Clareburt stated, “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be an Olympian, let alone going to my second Games. It’s a huge privilege, I can’t wait to represent New Zealand and put the pūkana on the world stage!”

Newcomer Hazel Ouwehand will look to continue her momentum from last month’s Olympic Trials where the 24-year-old established national records in the 50m fly (25.88) and 100m fly (57.43).

“Going to the Olympics has been a dream of mine since I was super young so it’s pretty special to see it realised. I’m really excited for the Games, it’s going to be an amazing field of athletes and I can’t wait to put all my hard work and training into action,” the Phoenix Aquatics ace conveyed.

Taiko Torepe-Ormsby is another rising star to watch, with the University of Wisconsin swimmer having become the fastest Kiwi in history via the time of 21.86 he ripped in the men’s 50m free at Trials.

 

Name
Club
Coach

Lewis Clareburt

Club 37

Mitch Nairn

Caitlin Deans

Neptune & Swim Dunedin

Lars Humer

Erika Fairweather

Neptune & Swim Dunedin

Lars Humer

Kane Follows

Neptune & Swim Dunedin

Lars Humer

Cameron Gray

Coast

Michael Weston

Hazel Ouwehand

Phoenix Aquatics

David Lyles

Eve Thomas

Coast (& St Peter’s Western)

Dean Boxall

Taiko Torepe-Ormsby

Wharenui (& University of Wisconsin)

Cauli Bedran

Laticia Transom

Club 37 (& Brisbane Grammar)

Bobby Jovanovich
Name
Club/Organisation
Team Role

Gary Francis

Swimming NZ

Team Leader

Lars Humer

Swim Dunedin

Coach

David Lyles

Phoenix Aquatics

Coach

Mitch Nairn

Club 37

Coach

Michael Weston

Coast

Coach

Matt Ingram

HPSNZ

Performance Analyst

Graeme Maw *

Swimming NZ

Team Manager (Mallorca)

Alex Lowen *

Swimming NZ

Team Physio

Vijay Vallabh *

Swimming NZ

Team Physio

Quotes courtesy of Swimming New Zealand.

