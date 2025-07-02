Kuzey Tuncelli Clocks 15:02 1500 Free at Day 2 Prelims of 2025 European Junior Championships

2025 European Junior Championships

Wednesday morning’s prelims session at the 2025 European Junior Championships was a short one, featuring only 4 individual events. The action kicked off with heats of the women’s 100 fly this morning, where Poland’s Flawia Kamzol clocked the top time with a 58.90. The 18-year-old had some really nice speed on the front half of the race this morning, splitting 27.47 on the opening 50m, then coming home in 31.43. Finland’s Aliisa Soini was the only other swimmer to crack 1:00 in prelims, swimming a 59.74 for 2nd overall.

Moving into the men’s 200 IM, neutral athlete Mikhail Shcherbakov was the top performer by a significant margin this morning. The Russian 17-year-old put together a well-rounded race, splitting 25.53 on fly, 30.91 on back, 34.87 on breast, and 28.96 on free, for a 2:00.27. With that swim, Shcherbakov posted the top time in the field this morning by 2 seconds. Behind Shcherbakov, the Italian duo of Francesco Pernice and Matteo Venini came in 2nd and 3rd respectively with times of 2:02.23 and 2:02.50.

In the women’s 50 free, Croatia’s Jana Pavalic swam the fastest time of the morning with a 25.05. The 18-year-old was less than half a second off her personal best of 24.67. In the same heat as Pavalic, neutral athlete Kira Manokhina clocked the 2nd-fastest time of the morning with a 25.35. France’s Albane Cachot rounded out this morning’s top 3 with a 25.48.

Turkey’s Kuzey Tuncelli was dominant in prelims of the men’s 1500 free, swimming a 15:02.50. While that was the fastest time in the field this morning by 15 seconds, Tuncelli was well off his career best of 14:41.22.

The relay of the day is the mixed 4×100 free relay, where France advanced as the top seed with a 3:32.10. Simon Meubry (50.43), Gabriel Crassard (49.54), Maeva Soldermann (56.41), and Maeline Bessard (55.72) combined to get the job done, earning the middle lane for tonight. Italy was right behind France’s time in the following heat clocking a 3:32.20. Francesco Ceolin (50.64), Gabriele Valente (50.06), Chiara Sama (55.88), and Alice Guarnieri (55.62) teamed up for Italy this morning.