Daily Swim Coach Workout #936

Workout Context

Purpose: Taper

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Tuesday [2/20/24]

PPP [9 days MM]

Keep it Fun,Focused, and Fast!

Practice Mindset and Perspective

Prepare: Race Plans and Details

300 fr @4:20

200 fr @2:50

4×100 IM (1k,1sc,1dr,1sw HVO)

short finz 12×50 K/Sw strong, 3 ea IMO @:45/:50

10×50 fr drop breath (5@:55/5@1:00) pads

200 fr flow form @3:00

100 PP for race of ch @Coaches

200 fr flow @3:00

2×75 PP for race @Coaches

200 fr flow @3:00

3×50 PP for race of ch @Coaches

200 fr flow @3:00

6×25 @RP @Coaches

100 rebuild

pull 6×75 o=fr brth 3-4-5 e=migrate fast 25 ch

@1:15

15×50 (@:55)

[short race: 1 ez dr/sw, #2&3 as 25’s @Max effort instead of 50’s]

[mid race: as usual, 1dr-sw/1flow sw/1@PP]

[long race: 1 ez d-sw/2@PP for longer races]

starts/turns/wall k/V k/finishes

5×50 wd