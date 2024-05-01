Daily Swim Coach Workout #936

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Taper
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Tuesday [2/20/24]
PPP [9 days MM]
Keep it Fun,Focused, and Fast!
Practice Mindset and Perspective
Prepare: Race Plans and Details
300 fr @4:20
200 fr @2:50
4×100 IM (1k,1sc,1dr,1sw HVO)
short finz 12×50 K/Sw strong, 3 ea IMO @:45/:50
10×50 fr drop breath (5@:55/5@1:00) pads
200 fr flow form @3:00
100 PP for race of ch @Coaches
200 fr flow @3:00
2×75 PP for race @Coaches
200 fr flow @3:00
3×50 PP for race of ch @Coaches
200 fr flow @3:00
6×25 @RP @Coaches
100 rebuild
pull 6×75 o=fr brth 3-4-5 e=migrate fast 25 ch
@1:15
15×50 (@:55)
[short race: 1 ez dr/sw, #2&3 as 25’s @Max effort instead of 50’s]
[mid race: as usual, 1dr-sw/1flow sw/1@PP]
[long race: 1 ez d-sw/2@PP for longer races]
starts/turns/wall k/V k/finishes
5×50 wd
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
