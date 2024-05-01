Competitor Coach of the Month: Thad Schultz & Molly McCulloh

Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has risen above the competition. As with any item of recognition, Competitor Coach of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one coach whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a coach who was clearly in the limelight, or one whose work fell through the cracks a bit more among other stories. If your favorite coach wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

SPIRE Academy coaches Thad Schultz and Molly McCulloh have led their swimmers to success across the globe through the first four months of 2024, both in the United States and abroad.

Mongolian Erkhes Enkhtur, 15, is coming off breaking three National Records at the Asian Junior Championships and one podium finish in the 50 backstroke.

Enkhtur has represented Mongolia at the last two World Championships in Fukuoka and Doha, racing the 50 and 100 back.

At the Speedo Sectionals in Indianapolis in March, Enkhtur set new best times in the 50 free (24.97), 50 back (26.39), 200 back (2:09.06) and 200 IM (2:13.30), re-breaking his Mongolian Records in both backstrokes.

Canadian Ryan Ait-Mamar went three-for-three in personal bests at the Ontario Winter-Youth Junior Championships, snagging a bronze medal in the boys’ 16-18 100 fly.

The team also found success at February’s Black History Invitational in Washington, D.C., with Mia Corrado and Arsenii Nikitin picking up wins and Tori Pearson, Clara Peris Diaz-Varela and Morgan Wagner landing on the podium. The team also had strong relay performances.

“The team really stepped up their game and had each other’s backs. We worked hard and had a lot of fun,” said McCulloh, the team’s assistant coach.

Schult, the Director of Aquatics, added: “We’ve been focusing on helping each other through tough times and building resilience. In life, we’ve all had struggles and doubts and we’re working on skills to battle that while also supporting each other through tough times.”

