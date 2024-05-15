2024 NCAA A Finalist Miranda Grana Transferring to Indiana After Freshman Season At Texas A&M

2024 NCAA ‘A’ finalist in the 100 and 200 backstroke events Miranda Grana has announced her transfer to Indiana after spending her freshman season with Texas A&M.

Grana arrived at Texas A&M this past fall after representing Mexico at the 2023 World Championships. In October, she also went to the Pan Am Games for Mexico.

At the 2024 SEC Championships, she swam personal best times in all three of her individual events. She finished 3rd in the 100 back in a 50.65, 3rd in the 200 back in a 1:51.06, and 3rd in the 100 fly in a 51.32. She was Texas A&M’s highest scorer with 81 individual points. She also swam on the team’s 200 free, 200 medley, and 400 medley relays.

Grana went on to swim at the 2024 NCAA Championships. She scored 24 individual points in Athens as she finished 6th in the 200 back (1:51.96) and 8th in the 100 back (51.65). She also was 25th in prelims of the 100 fly. She also swam on the 200 and 400 medley relays, helping the team score 14 points with a 10th place finish in the 400 medley relay.

Grana’s best SCY times are:

100 back: 50.65

200 back: 1:51.06

100 fly: 51.32

The Indiana women won the 2024 Big Ten Championship team title and went on to finish 7th at NCAAs with 206 points, only six points behind 6th place Louisville.

Although Grana’s strength may lie in the backstroke events, the addition of Grana to the roster is bigger in the team’s butterfly group. Chiok Sze Yeo led the team in the 100 butterfly this past season with a 52.81 fly start and Anna Peplowski swam the team’s butterfly leg at NCAAs swimming a 52.46 with a flying start. Even just the difference of Grana’s flat start best that is 1.14 seconds faster would have moved the team’s 400 medley relay up from 15th to 7th.

Grana also boosts the team’s backstroke group that was led by Kacey McKenna in the 100 backstroke and Peplowski in the 200 backstroke. McKenna won the Big Ten title in the 100 back in a 50.49 and went on to finish 6th in the event at NCAAs. Peplowski led the team in the 200 as she swam a 1:52.94 at midseason but opted for the 100 free over the 200 back at Big Tens and NCAAs. Both McKenna and Peplowski enter their senior seasons this fall.

Grana will arrive as a sophomore this fall and joins the class of 2027 that included eight freshmen this past season.