Shima Taghavi Breaks 37 Year Old 11-12 Canadian Age Group Record With 1:10.78 100 Breast

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Shima Taghavi of Hyack Swim Club broke the girls 11-12 long course meters 100 breaststroke Canadian Age Group record swimming a 1:10.78 in finals of the event at 2024 Canadian Trials.

Taghavi broke the oldest remaining 11-12 record of a 1:10.94 that Allison Higson set back in 1986 at the Commonwealth.

This swim marked Taghavi’s second age group record for the girls 11-12 age group as she already set the LCM 200 breast record with a 2:32.99 at the beginning of March. She also holds the 11-12 short course meters 200 breast record as she swam a 2:29.69 last December.

Taghavi is now one of only four girls in the 11-12 age group to hold an age group record that is not named Summer McIntosh. McIntosh holds eight 11-12 age group records. Taghavi still has the whole summer to potentially break her own record again.

Tonight’s swim was a personal best by over a second and a half for Taghavi as she came into the meet with a best time of a 1:12.65 that she swam at the beginning of March. She also has dropped almost five seconds in the event from last season as last summer her best time was a 1:15.50.

To put into perspective how fast her swim was, Taghavi’s time would rank #2 all-time in the US 11-12 age group as only Carly Geehr who holds the NAG record of a 1:09.87 has been faster as she swam that time in 1997. No other 11-12 girls from the US has ever been under the 1:11 mark.