Shima Taghavi Resets Canadian 11-12 NAG Record With 2:32.99 200 Breast, Would Be #1 In U.S.

2024 BC Winter Provincial Championships

  • March 7-10, 2024
  • Victoria, British Columbia
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Results

Canada has long been searching for a top female breaststroker, and while some candidates have emerged in the present, the future is looking bright.

Shima Taghavi, a 12-year-old from the Hyack Swim Club, rebroke the girls’ 11-12 Canadian National Age Group Record in the 200 breast at the B.C. Winter Provincials on Thursday, clocking 2:32.99 to lower her own mark of 2:33.65 established in January.

Prior to that January swim, the record had been on the books for 38 years, with Allison Higson having established a mark of 2:34.11 at the 1986 Commonwealth Trials.

Split Comparison

Taghavi, January 2024 Taghavi, March 2024
35.25 35.03
1:15.24 (39.99) 1:14.25 (39.22)
1:54.63 (39.39) 1:53.81 (39.56)
2:33.65 (39.02) 2:32.99 (39.18)

Perhaps the most impressive stat about Taghavi’s swim is that it would rank #1 all-time in the U.S. 11-12 age group, more than a second faster than the record of 2:34.28 set by Annie Zhu in 2007.

All-Time Top 5, U.S. Girls 11-12 200 Breaststroke (LCM)

  1. Annie Zhu, 2:34.28 – 2007
  2. Mikayla Tan, 2:34.53 – 2022
  3. Carly Geehr, 2:34.95 – 1997
  4. Meghan Lynch, 2:35.97 – 2016
  5. Kristen Caverly, 2:36.18 – 1997

Taghavi’s early 2024 long course swims come on the heels of a blistering end to her short course season, having broken a 25-year-old NAG record in the SCM 11-12 200 breast (still 11 at the time) in December.

At 12, Taghavi ranks 11th in Canada so far in 2024.

Taghavi also set a new B.C. Provincial Record in the 100 breast at the meet, clocking 1:12.65 to sit #2 all-time in Canada behind Higson’s 1:10.94. (In the U.S., 1:12.65 would rank 5th.)

She incredibly won all 11 events she raced at the meet (LCM), nine of them in personal best fashion:

  • 200 free – 2:16.53
  • 200 back – 2:28.46
  • 50 breast – 34.11
  • 100 breast – 1:12.65
  • 200 breast – 2:32.99
  • 100 fly – 1:06.25
  • 200 fly – 2:28.66 (PB is 2:25.92)
  • 200 IM – 2:28.53 (PB is 2:24.53)
  • 400 IM – 5:08.26

Hyack Swim Club, based in New Westminster, B.C., was also home to male age group standout Laon Kim before he moved to the University of Calgary Swim Club (UCSC) last year.

"we've got a boilover!"
15 minutes ago

Props to her, Coach Frici, head coach Lenny and the program.

Ouch
45 minutes ago

I’m confused as to why Mikayla Tan is listed since she is not American.

