Is Shona Branton the Answer to the Canadian Medley Relays?

The Canadian women’s 400 medley relay has been effectively the third-best in the world for almost a decade straight. In the last few years, no other country has come particularly close to taking that 3rd-place position, and the Canadian women have not come particularly close to catching the Americans or Australians for 2nd place.

The faces on that relay have shifted a little, but usually have included Kylie Masse as the backstroker, Penny Oleksiak or Maggie MacNeil as the butterflier, and Penny Oleksiak or Taylor Ruck as the freestyler. Last summer it was Summer McIntosh as the freestyler when neither Oleksiak nor Ruck was healthy.

They won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics and bronze at the 2023 and 2022 Word Championships with slight variations on the above.

But where their ceiling has been is the lack of a true top-class 100 breaststroker. At the Olympics, Sydney Pickrem split 1:07.17, at 2022 Worlds Rachel Nicol split 1:07.17, and at 2023 Worlds they made some progress when Sophie Angus swam 1:06.21.

But when the World Record on a flat-start is 1:04.13 and when there are about 15 swimmers globally every year who swim that fast in the 100 breaststroke on a flat start, it’s hard to close the gap on the more complete teams from the USA and Australia.

But this weekend, that relay might have found its gap-closer at the Luxembourg Euro Meet of all places. There, Shona Branton, 21, racing as part of Team Ontario, swam a personal best of 30.75 in the 50 breaststroke and 1:06.59 in the 100 breaststroke.

Those times are huge drops for Branton, building off a come-from-nowhere 2023 season for her. Her best time coming into the season was a 1:10.69. She was better than that 12 times last year, landing at a December 1:07.79 to end the year.

Time Date 1:10.69 July 26, 2022 1:10.17 June 2, 2023 1:09.99 June 2, 2023 1:09.44 January 29, 2023 1:09.17 March 30, 2023 1:08.99 February 24, 2023 1:08.88 July 8, 2023 1:08.77 March 30, 2023 1:08.15 August 2, 2023 1:08.11 August 2, 2023 1:07.95 July 8, 2023 1:07.93 December 2, 2023 1:07.79 December 10, 2023 1:07.10 January 27, 2023 1:06.59 January 28, 2023

But she knocked more than a second off that time this weekend in Luxembourg, and is now the 6th-fastest Canadian ever in that event.

Fastest Canadian Women Ever, 100 LCM Breaststroke:

And she’s not alone. Alexanne Lepage was 1:06.58 last year to win gold at the World Junior Championships; she was 1:08.67 this weekend at a meet in Toronto.

Now Canada has two options with huge upward momentum (one for prelims and one for finals). The challenge is that the window on the rest of their relay seems to be closing a little bit. Kylie Masse‘s 2023 best in the 100 back was 58.74, more than a second away from her best time, and Oleksiak has scratched almost every meet she’s entered in the last 20 months or so.

Canada also has a rising China hot on their heels for Paris. China has an okay breaststroker in Tang Qianting, the best butterflier in the world in Zhang Yufei at 55.50, and a freestyler in Cheng Yujie (53.45) who can match with Summer McIntosh. Canada’s biggest advantage is Masse on the backstroke leg, so they need a bounceback year from her as well.

It’s a very small needle for this Canadian relay, but if Canada threads it (a 1:05-mid breaststroker, a 57-second Masse, a full-strength Oleksiak, and MacNeil doing what she does), gold is the ceiling. The US has weaknesses (Huske’s struggle on relays) as does Australia (the health of their breaststrokers), so the opening is there.