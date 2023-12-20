11-Year-Old Shima Taghavi Breaks 25-Year-Old Canadian NAG Record With 2:29 SCM 200 Breast

2023 Rapids FastSwim

December 14-17, 2023

Richmond, British Columbia

SCM (25 meters)

Results (swimrankings)

A Canadian age group record that had been on the books for a quarter century went by the wayside over the weekend out west.

Competing at the Rapids FastSwim meet in Richmond, British Columbia, Hyack Swim Club’s Shima Taghavi put up a time of 2:29.69 in the girls’ 200 breaststroke (SCM), stunningly doing so at just 11 years of age.

With another year left in the age group, Taghavi’s performance broke the Canadian NAG record for 11-12 girls by nearly nine-tenths of a second, lowering the mark of 2:30.55 established by Courtenay Chuy—a fellow Hyack Swim Club product—back in 1998.

The record is notably one of just five individual SCM marks in the age group not held by Summer McIntosh, who owns the 11-12 NAG marks across the other nine events.

Prior to that performance, Taghavi held a best time of 2:34.46, set in October, but showed signs a short course drop was imminent after she went 2:34.92 in the long course event on Dec. 10 in Vancouver.

That performance ranks #2 all-time in the 11-12 age group, trailing Allison Higson‘s mark of 2:34.11 from 1986. Chuy ranks third in the long course event at 2:37.37.

One day after her NAG record in the 200 breast in Richmond, Taghavi set a new British Columbia Provincial Record in the 100 breast in a time of 1:11.39, breaking the 2014 mark established by Faith Knelson at 1:11.70.

That moves Taghavi into #3 all-time in the 11-12 age group in Canada, trailing Higson (1:10.11) and Tara Sloan (1:10.97).

Taghavi held a previous best time of 1:12.42, set in October, and went 1:12.96 in the LCM 100 breast earlier this month, which like the 200 breast, ranks #2 all-time in the 11-12 age group behind Higson (1:10.94).

Americans don’t traditionally race short course meters, but to provide further context to Taghavi’s swims, her LCM best times would rank #3 (200 breast) and #7 (100 breast) in the girls’ 11-12 age group in the United States.

Taghavi also put up a notable time of 2:23.53 in the 200 IM at the meet, ranking 15th all-time in the 11-12 age group and #1 for 11-year-olds in Canada.