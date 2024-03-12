Lima Named Host of 2027 Pan American Games, Second Time In Three Editions

Lima, Peru will host the 2027 Pan American Games, the organizing body Panam Sports announced Tuesday.

Lima earned 28 of 52 votes during the Panam Sports Extraordinary General Assembly meeting, edging out Asuncion, Paraguay to earn hosting rights.

The Peruvian capital will host the event for the second time in three editions, having also held the Pan Am Games in 2019.

“We are happy for this triumph. We will work to make everyone’s experience the best they have ever had, and they have the absolute devotion of more than 33 million Peruvians,” said the President of the Peruvian Olympic Committee, Renzo Manyari.

“Thanks for trusting us. Thanks also to President Dina Boluarte and her unrestricted support for this candidacy.”

Lima and Asuncion announced their bids last month after Barranquilla, Colombia was stripped of hosting duties after failing to meet contractual obligations.

“I want to highlight the transparency of the process and the brotherhood of both nations that competed healthily for the right to host the 2027 Pan American Games,” said the Panam Sports President of Panam Sports, Neven Ilic.

“I want to congratulate Lima, all of Peru and the President of the Peruvian Olympic Committee, Renzo Manyari, for this tremendous achievement.

“A few years ago, they shook an entire continent with excitement and today, with more experience and spectacular infrastructure, they want to repeat or improve the success achieved in 2019.”

Asuncion, the capital of Paraguay, will serve as host of the 2025 Junior Pan Am Games.

“I also take this opportunity to congratulate Paraguay and its NOC President Camilo Perez,” said Ilic. “They are doing a great job with Paraguayan sport and their athletes, so my call is for them to continue growing and developing. They have a tremendous challenge ahead of them with the Junior Pan American Games in 2025, where I am sure they will be a great host for the entire continent.”

Initially, Barranquilla was selected as host over Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia in August 2021.

In the second round of selections, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and a joint bid from Jalisco and Nuevo Leon, Mexico, were reported to be interested before Lima and Asuncion were announced as confirmed candidates.

The last edition of the Pan Am Games took place less than five months ago in Santiago, Chile, with the United States leading the swimming medal table with 21 gold and 48 total medals (including open water).

At the 2019 edition in Lima, the U.S. won 21 gold and 45 swimming medals to lead all nations.

Venues have yet to be announced, though the swimming competition at the 2027 Pan Am Games will presumably be held at the Videna Aquatic Center, which was constructed to host the 2019 edition and also held the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships.