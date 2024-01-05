Colombia Stripped Of 2027 Pan American Games Due To Contract Breaches

Panam Sports, organizers of the quadrennial Pan American Games, announced this week that Barranquilla, Colombia has been stripped of its hosting duties for the 2027 edition of the multi-sport competition.

Per the official statement, Panam Sports conveyed that its Executive Committee has unanimously decided to withdraw the venue of the XX Pan American Games due to ‘countless breaches of current contracts.’

The statement further detailed how last October the Colombian authorities requested an extension of deadlines to be able to fulfill the contract. The new deadlines came and went without a response from Barranquilla which forced Panam Sports’ hand.

‘Panam Sports deeply regrets this situation, but the decision has been made thinking about the future of the largest multisport event in the Americas and the athletes of the continent,’ the organization’s statement read.

Barranquilla has hosted an international, multi-sport event in the past with the 2018 Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Games taking place in the city over a million citizens call home.

At this time, there has been no announcement of a new host, although the cities of Cochabamba and Santa Cruz de la Sierra, both in Bolivia, had previously shown interest in hosting. (Metropols)

The 2023 Pan American Games took place in Santiago, Chile from October 20th through November 5th, marking the first time the nation had hosted the elite event.