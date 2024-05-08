Andrew Billitto Transferring to Florida Atlantic After Freshman Season With Auburn

Andrew Billitto has announced he will transfer to Florida Atlantic University (FAU) after spending this past season as a freshman with Auburn.

Billitto swam numerous best times this past season at midseasons as he swam a 20.42 in prelims fo the 50 free and a 48.43 in prelims of the 100 back. He finished his season at the James Martin Invite after not swimming at SECs. There he swam a season best 44.54 in the 100 free and a 47.77 in the 100 fly.

Before Auburn At Auburn 100 fly 47.4 47.74 200 free 1:37.00 N/A 100 free 44.33 44.54 50 free 20.56 20.42 100 back 48.81 48.43

The Florida Atlantic men finished 3rd out of six teams at he 2024 ASUN Championships. The team was led by Timothy Paisley and Nicholas Schaffer who both scored 36 individual points. Paisley is primarily a distance freestyler while Shaffer is a backstroke and IMer.

The addition of Billitto helps fill in a gap for the team as his best time in the 100 back would have made the ‘A’ final, an event the team only had one ‘A’ finalist in as Peyton Ming was 4th in a 47.90. Ming was also the team’s only ‘A’ finalist in the 100 fly as he was 4th in a 47.12. Billitto’s best time would also have been in the ‘A’ final of the 100 fly.

In addition to his backstroke and butterfly potential, Billitto is also a good pick up for the sprint freestyle relays. The team was 3rd in both the 200 and 400 free relays this past season. His 50 free and 100 free would have been #2 on the team’s roster this past season only behind Jacob Rubin who just finished his senior season.

Billitto will join the class of 2027 that only had four men this past season. Billitto also returns closer to home as he is originally from Seminole, Florida that is just over four hours away from campus.