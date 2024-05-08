Sarah Pauley Transferring to James Madison After 1 Season With Campbell

Sarah Pauley will transfer to James Madison after spending the 2022-2023 season with Campbell. She has three years of eligibility remaining.

Pauley originally is from Gurley, Alabama and swam at Campbell as a freshman before swimming with Nationals Capital Swim Club (NCAP) this past season.

As a senior in high school, Pauley won the Alabama High School 6A-7A state title in the 500 freestyle as he swam a personal best time of a 5:03.85. She also helped her school’s 400 free and 200 medley relays to state titles as well.

She arrived at Campbell in fall 2022 and finished her season at the CCSA Championships. There she finished 15th in the 1650 free (17:20.01), 24th in the 200 back (2:02.50 in prelims), and 25th in the 100 back (57.02).

Pauley did not swim this past season and competed with NCAP. She swam numerous best times in March including a 1:53.46 in the 200 free, a 56.01 in the 100 back, and a 2:01.73 in the 200 back.

Pauley’s best SCY times are:

100 free: 52.62

200 free: 1:53.46

500 free: 4:59.40

1650 free: 17:09.05

100 back: 56.01

200 back: 2:01.73

The James Madison women captured the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Title with 1091 points, finishing over 300 points ahead of 2nd place Marshall. The team was led by Madison Cottrell who scored 60 individual points as she won the 100 back, 200 back, and 100 fly. Cottrell just finished her senior season.

Pauley’s best times have the potential to boost the team even further. She would have made the conference ‘A’ final in the 100 back, 200 back, 500 free, and 1650 free.

Pauley will be classified as a sophomore this upcoming season. The team’s roster lists four other sophomores for the upcoming season with three swimmers and one diver. Pauley marks the 5th sophomore.

Head coach Dane Pederson spoke of the addition of Pauley saying, “We’re thrilled to have Sarah join our program,” Pedersen said. “She is an amazing swimmer, student and teammate. She fits in perfectly with our team culture and JMU community. We’re so excited for her to join us this upcoming Fall.”