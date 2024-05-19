In-state Back/Fly Specialist Cooper Burt Verbally Commits to Ohio State (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cooper Burt has verbally committed to swim and study at The Ohio State University beginning in the 2025-26 school year. He wrote on social media:

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to THE Ohio State University where I will continue my academic and athletic career. I would like to thank my family for all they have done to help me get to this point. I also want to thank my coaches Chris McKinney, and Alex Muni, for all they have done for me over the years. I have dreamed of this since I was little and can not thank Coach Wright, Coach Hulme, and Coach Dorenkott and the rest of the coaching staff enough for this amazing opportunity. GO BUCKS! 🅾️🌰”

Burt is from from Okeana, Ohio, near the Indiana border. He is wrapping up his junior year at Ross High School in Hamilton, Ohio, and he does his club swimming with the Miami University Makos in Oxford, Ohio, where he trains under head coach Chris McKinney. He is a U.S. Open qualifier in both the 100 back and 200 back.

Burt placed 3rd in the 100 back (49.16) and 4th in the 100 fly (49.65) at the 2024 OHSSA Division I Championships. He also led off both the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, going best times in the 50 back (23.34) and 100 free (47.70). He was the first swimmer from Ross High School to make the Ohio State Division 1 state meet in an individual event; he has qualified for the meet and made the podium in each of his three prep seasons.

At 2023 Winter Juniors East, he earned lifetime bests in all three of his events (100/200 back and 100 fly). He also clocked a PB in the 200 free in time trials. In March, he went best times in the 100 free, 200 back, and 50/100/200 fly at the Tim Myers Senior Short Course Championships. A couple weeks later, he kicked off 2024 long course season at Indy Sectionals with PBs in the 50 free (25.94), 100 free (55.48), 50 back (27.39), 100 back (57.69), 200 back (2:04.90), 100 fly (57.20), and 200 fly (2:12.52).

Ohio State was always Burt’s number one choice – he has been going to OSU football games his entire life and his family are big OSU fans. His mother, Shawn Burt, is a former swimmer who graduated from The Ohio State University in 1998. She coaches middle school swimming at Ross.

Burt will join the Buckeyes in the fall of 2025. His best SCY times include:

100 back – 49.00

200 back – 1:47.00

100 fly – 49.64

200 fly – 1:52.92

