2024 NCAA ‘B’ Finalist Abby Arens Transferring to Texas For 5th Year

2024 NCAA ‘B’ finalist in the 100 butterfly Abby Arens has announced she will transfer to Texas to use her COVID-19 fifth year. Arens spent her undergraduate career with NC State.

Arens made NCAAs in all four of her seasons with NC State. As a freshman, she finished 26th in the 200 breast, 29th in the 100 breast, and 45th in the 200 IM. She also swam on the team’s 800 free relay.

She made NCAAs as a sophomore, finishing 30th in the 200 fly, 37th in the 100 fly, and 44th in the 200 IM. In addition to swimming in prelims, she swam on the team’s 200 and 400 medley relays as well as their 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Both medley relays were 2nd while the 200 free was 3rd and the 400 free was 4th.

As a junior, she made her first NCAA final as she was 9th in the 100 butterfly in a personal best 50.60. She also was 12th in the 200 IM and 14th in the 200 fly. She scored 17 individual points to help the team to a 5th place finish. She also swam on three relays.

Arens made another NCAA final as a senior as she was 15th in the 100 fly this past year. She also just missed the 50 free A final as she swam a 21.94 in prelims to be tied for 17th while it took a 21.93 to earn a spot in the ‘B’ final. She also finished 49th in prelims of the 200 breast and swam on three relays for the team.

Arens’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 21.93

100 free: 48.89

200 free: 1:47.83

100 breast: 58.74

200 breast: 2:07.56

100 fly: 50.60

200 fly: 1:52.91

200 IM: 1:54.93

Arens has great versatility and this will be key for Texas this upcoming season as the team comes off a 2nd place finish at NCAAs and begins its first season in the SEC.

The team graduates their top individual NCAA scorer as Kelly Pash just finished her 5th year. The team’s next two highest scorers Emma Sticklen and Olivia Bray just finished their senior seasons and have not yet announced their intentions for this fall. Although those swimmers have not yet announced their intentions, the team had a big day in announcing fifth years as Grace Cooper will return along with Ava Longi. Both swam on the team’s 200 free relay this past season that finished 3rd. Arens split of a 21.54 flying start helps fill in the graduation of Pash who anchored in a 21.59.