NCAA Relay All-American Ava Longi Returning to Texas For 5th Year

2024 NCAA qualifier Ava Longi joins the list of women that will be using their fifth year of eligibility at Texas this upcoming season. Longi spent her undergrad career with the Longhorns.

As a freshman, Longi finished her season with Big 12s and at the American Short Course Championships. She swam best times of a 23.07 in the 50 free and 54.16 in the 100 fly. She finished her sophomore season at Big 12s swimming best times of a 22.99 in the 50 free, 49.68 in the 100 free, and 53.72 in the 100 fly.

She had a breakout junior season as she swam best times in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly once again at Big 12s as he swam a 22.49 in the 50, 48.47 in the 100 free, and a 52.01 in the 100 fly. She earned her first individual invite to NCAAs where she finsihed 34th in the 100 fly, 37th in the 50 free, and 45th in the 100 free. Her 50 free time was a personal best time of a 22.40.

This past season, she earned another invite to NCAAs. There she finished 17th in the 50 free in a 21.94, 18th in the 100 fly in a 51.52, and 41st in the 100 free in a 48.57. She also swam on the team’s 200 free relay that finshed 3rd.

Longi’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 21.89

100 free: 48.25

100 fly: 51.39

Longi will return to Texas and will take natural science courses as she prepares to begin medical school at Texas in fall 2025.

The Texas women finished 2nd at the 2024 NCAA Championships and will enter the SEC for the upcoming season. Longi is one of three fifth years to swim for the team next season as Grace Cooper will return for another season and Abby Arens has transferred from NC State. Cooper was also on the team’s 200 free relay alongside Longi this past season at NCAAs.

The team will also welcome the arrivals of #10 ranked recruit Piper Enge (breaststroke), #16 ranked Lillie Nesty (free/back), and Honorable Mention Campbell Chase (IM).