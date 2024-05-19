Dan Snow, Head Swim Coach of D3 Austin College, Dies at 68

Dan Snow, the swim head coach of Austin College in Sherman, Texas, died on May 11. He was 68 years old.

Snow took over the men’s and women’s swimming teams in 2021 and led the program for three seasons.

Last season, senior Sammi Thele qualified for the 2024 NCAA Division III Championships. She won three First Team All-America honors via a 3rd-place finish in the 100 back (54.73), 4th-place finish in the 200 IM (2:01.86), and 7th-place finish in the 200 back (2:02.55). That made her the first NCAA qualifier and All-American in program history.

Snow served in the United States Marine Corps from 1977 to 1991, and earned his master’s degree from Dallas Baptist University in 2002. Before joining the Austin College coaching staff, he was a long-time coach of both swimming and water polo at the high school level, including stints with Sherman ISD, Flower Mound, Duncanville, and Mansfield. From 1974 until 2005, Snow coached USA, Military, and FINA swim teams across the United States and in Okinawa, Japan.

In 2019, he was named the Texas High School 6A Swim Coach of the Year at Flower Mound High School.