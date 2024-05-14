Kentucky Gains Commitment From Winter Juniors Qualifier Charlotte Driesse (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charlotte Driesse has announced her verbal commitment to continue her education and swimming career at the University of Kentucky. Driesse is from St. Augustine, Florida, where she attends Nease High School and swims for Loggerhead Aquatics. She’s currently a junior, and will arrive on campus next fall ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Kentucky!!! Huge shoutout to God, my amazing family, friends, and coaches for all of their continuous support. I also want to thank all the coaches over at UK for this opportunity. GO WILDCATS!!”

Driesse is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 500 free, 200m IM, 200m free, and 100m free, as well as holds Futures qualifying times across the sprint free and butterfly events. She is also a two-time Florida High School State Champion in the 200 IM (3A), most recently winning the event with a time of 2:03.13 this past fall.

Driesse has since lowered her best time in the 200 IM to 2:02.72 to take 6th at the Florida Spring Senior Championships. She also notched a personal best in the 200 free with a time of 1:49.81, good for 13th overall.

Driesse got an early start to her long course season this spring at the Southern Zone Senior Championships. She dropped nearly three seconds in the 400m free (4:27.96) en route to a 15th place finish, while in the 200m IM she knocked off almost a second to clock a 2:21.41 and finish 5th. Her 400 IM was her top finish of the meet, as she stopped the clock in a personal best of 5:03.77 for 4th.

Top SCY Times

200 free – 1:49.81

500 free – 4:53.22

100 fly – 55.17

200 fly – 2:02.95

200 IM – 2:02.72

400 IM – 4:24.09

Kentucky is currently led by head coach Bret Lundgaard, who took over the program this past summer. At this year’s SEC Championships, the women finished 9th out of 12 teams, with a total of 446 points. Driesse will likely have some choices to make when it comes to her lineup at Kentucky, but based on this year’s results she’s closest to scoring range in the 200 IM.

Anna Havens Rice was the team’s top finisher this year at SECs, as she recorded a 1:58.38 to take 13th overall. She was joined in the B-final by her teammate Torie Buerger, who finished 16th with a 2:00.07 in finals. Both Rice and Buerger will no longer be on campus when Driesse arrives.

With her commitment, Driesse joins Sarah Shaffer, Eli Summa, Julia Shafer, Cassidy Allison, Lucy Trailov, Kelsey Stuck, and Arianna Wertheim in Kentucky’s future class of 2029.

