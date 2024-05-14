Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links You Need To Watch The 2024 Atlanta Classic

2024 ATLANTA CLASSIC

  • Wednesday, May 15th – Saturday, May 18th 2024
  • McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Meet Central
  • Psych Sheets

One of the most intriguing in-season meets is set to kick-off tomorrow as the 2024 Atlanta Classic will begin, which will feature Olympic Champions Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, and Bobby Finke.

SwimAtlanta will be live-streaming all of the prelims and finals sessions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on their YouTube page (@SwimAtlantaTeam). The meet will not be available on any other streaming platforms.

Live Stream Links:

Direct Link TIME (EST)
Wednesday Distance Session 5:00 PM
Thursday Prelims 9:00 AM
Thursday Finals 6:00 PM
Friday Prelims 9:00 AM
Friday Finals 6:00 PM
Saturday Prelims 9:00 AM
Saturday Finals 6:00 PM

Session Start Times:

DATE (TORONTO, ON) SESSION EASTERN DAYLIGHT TIME CENTRAL DAYLIGHT TIME PACIFIC DAYLIGHT TIME LONDON, ENGLAND (GMT+1) JAPAN STANDARD TIME (GMT +9) SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (GMT +10)
May 15 Distance 5:00 pm 4:00 pm 2:00 pm 10:00 pm 6:00 am 7:00 am
May 16 Prelims 9:00 am 8:00 am 6:00 am 2:00 pm 10:00 pm 11:00 pm
Finals 6:00 pm 5:00 pm 3:00 pm 11:00 pm 7:00 am 8:00 am
May 17 Prelims 9:00 am 8:00 am 6:00 am 2:00 pm 10:00 pm 11:00 pm
Finals 6:00 pm 5:00 pm 3:00 pm 11:00 pm 7:00 am 8:00 am
May 18 Prelims 9:00 am 8:00 am 6:00 am 2:00 pm 10:00 pm 11:00 pm
Finals 6:00 pm 5:00 pm 3:00 pm 11:00 pm 7:00 am 8:00 am

Event Schedule:

  • Wednesday, May 15
    • 1500 Freestyle
  • Thursday, May 16
    • 100 Freestyle
    • 100 Breaststroke
    • 200 Butterfly
    • 400 Freestyle
  • Friday, May 17
    • 200 Freestyle
    • 200 Backstroke
    • 400 IM
    • 100 Butterfly
  • Saturday, May 18
    • 800 Freestyle
    • 100 Backstroke
    • 200 Breaststroke
    • 200 IM
    • 50 Freestyle

