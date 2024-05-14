All The Links You Need To Watch The 2024 Atlanta Classic

2024 ATLANTA CLASSIC

Wednesday, May 15th – Saturday, May 18th 2024

McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia

LCM (50 meters)

One of the most intriguing in-season meets is set to kick-off tomorrow as the 2024 Atlanta Classic will begin, which will feature Olympic Champions Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, and Bobby Finke.

SwimAtlanta will be live-streaming all of the prelims and finals sessions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on their YouTube page (@SwimAtlantaTeam). The meet will not be available on any other streaming platforms.

Live Stream Links:

Session Start Times:

DATE (TORONTO, ON) SESSION EASTERN DAYLIGHT TIME CENTRAL DAYLIGHT TIME PACIFIC DAYLIGHT TIME LONDON, ENGLAND (GMT+1) JAPAN STANDARD TIME (GMT +9) SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (GMT +10) May 15 Distance 5:00 pm 4:00 pm 2:00 pm 10:00 pm 6:00 am 7:00 am May 16 Prelims 9:00 am 8:00 am 6:00 am 2:00 pm 10:00 pm 11:00 pm Finals 6:00 pm 5:00 pm 3:00 pm 11:00 pm 7:00 am 8:00 am May 17 Prelims 9:00 am 8:00 am 6:00 am 2:00 pm 10:00 pm 11:00 pm Finals 6:00 pm 5:00 pm 3:00 pm 11:00 pm 7:00 am 8:00 am May 18 Prelims 9:00 am 8:00 am 6:00 am 2:00 pm 10:00 pm 11:00 pm Finals 6:00 pm 5:00 pm 3:00 pm 11:00 pm 7:00 am 8:00 am

Event Schedule: