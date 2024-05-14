All The Links You Need To Watch The 2024 Atlanta Classic

2024 ATLANTA CLASSIC
- Wednesday, May 15th – Saturday, May 18th 2024
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, Georgia
- LCM (50 meters)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
One of the most intriguing in-season meets is set to kick-off tomorrow as the 2024 Atlanta Classic will begin, which will feature Olympic Champions Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, and Bobby Finke.
SwimAtlanta will be live-streaming all of the prelims and finals sessions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on their YouTube page (@SwimAtlantaTeam). The meet will not be available on any other streaming platforms.
Live Stream Links:
|Direct Link
|TIME (EST)
|Wednesday Distance Session
|5:00 PM
|Thursday Prelims
|9:00 AM
|Thursday Finals
|6:00 PM
|Friday Prelims
|9:00 AM
|Friday Finals
|6:00 PM
|Saturday Prelims
|9:00 AM
|Saturday Finals
|6:00 PM
Session Start Times:
|DATE (TORONTO, ON)
|SESSION
|EASTERN DAYLIGHT TIME
|CENTRAL DAYLIGHT TIME
|PACIFIC DAYLIGHT TIME
|LONDON, ENGLAND (GMT+1)
|JAPAN STANDARD TIME (GMT +9)
|SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA (GMT +10)
|May 15
|Distance
|5:00 pm
|4:00 pm
|2:00 pm
|10:00 pm
|6:00 am
|7:00 am
|May 16
|Prelims
|9:00 am
|8:00 am
|6:00 am
|2:00 pm
|10:00 pm
|11:00 pm
|Finals
|6:00 pm
|5:00 pm
|3:00 pm
|11:00 pm
|7:00 am
|8:00 am
|May 17
|Prelims
|9:00 am
|8:00 am
|6:00 am
|2:00 pm
|10:00 pm
|11:00 pm
|Finals
|6:00 pm
|5:00 pm
|3:00 pm
|11:00 pm
|7:00 am
|8:00 am
|May 18
|Prelims
|9:00 am
|8:00 am
|6:00 am
|2:00 pm
|10:00 pm
|11:00 pm
|Finals
|6:00 pm
|5:00 pm
|3:00 pm
|11:00 pm
|7:00 am
|8:00 am
Event Schedule:
- Wednesday, May 15
- 1500 Freestyle
- Thursday, May 16
- 100 Freestyle
- 100 Breaststroke
- 200 Butterfly
- 400 Freestyle
- Friday, May 17
- 200 Freestyle
- 200 Backstroke
- 400 IM
- 100 Butterfly
- Saturday, May 18
- 800 Freestyle
- 100 Backstroke
- 200 Breaststroke
- 200 IM
- 50 Freestyle
The question is whether Katie Ledecky will swim the 1500 FR.
Dressel 46.,05