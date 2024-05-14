Indiana High School State Champion Matthew Klinge Commits To Ohio State For 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Matthew Klinge has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Ohio State beginning in the 2024-2025 school year.

Klinge was ranked in SwimSwam’s “Best of the Rest” as a sophomore but fell just out of the ranks at the end of his junior year. Primarily a sprinter, Klinge competed for Boilermaker Aquatics out of West Lafayette, Indiana. His dad is the head coach of the Purdue women.

Most recently, Klinge competed at Indianapolis Sectionals at the end of March. There he swam numerous LCM best times. He swam a 52.47 in the 100 freestyle and a 1:00.21 in the 100 backstroke. His highest finish was in the 100 fly as he was 7th in a 55.68.

In February, he competed for Harrison William Henry High School at the Indiana High School State Championships. There he won the state title in the 50 free (19.45) and 100 fly (47.67). His 50 free time was a personal best.

Klinge’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 19.45

100 free: 44.11

100 fly: 47.29

100 back: 49.19

Klinge will travel east to arrive in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio State men finished 2nd at the 2024 Big Ten Championships only behind Indiana.

Based on his best times, Klinge already has the potential to make a huge impact for Ohio State. His best time in the 50 free would have finished t-6th with Ohio State’s own Daniel Baltes at Big Tens. In addition, his 100 free and 100 fly would have made the ‘C’ final.

Klinge arrives at a great time for the Buckeyes. He will overlap for one year with Baltes who enters his senior season. The team graduates Ruslan Gaziev, their top 50 freestyler, and Mario McDonald who was their 4th fastest 50 freestyler.

Klinge will arrive on campus this fall along with Jordi Vilchez, Reid Caswell, Brody Marcet, Krys Gorski, and Luke Vickers as a member of the class of 2028.

