Alex Shackell & Audrey Derivaux Pop 100 Fly Best Times, Move Up NAG Rankings At U.S. Trials

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials kicked off on Saturday from Lucas Oil Stadium. In the first event of the day, the women’s 100 fly, Audrey Derivaux and Alex Shackell made some noise with personal best times.

14-year-old Derivaux, who represents the Jersey Wahoos, popped a lifetime best of 59.25. She eclipsed her previous best time of 59.62 en route to placing 3rd in heat 5, and moved to the 3rd fastest 13-14 year old in American history. She placed 24th overall in the event and is slated to swim the 400 IM, 100 back, 200 fly, 200 back, and 200 IM later in the meet.

Derivaux took the race out strongly, opening in 27.36 compared to her previous life-time best split of 27.41. She did most of the work on the back half, however, as she powered home in 31.89 compared to 32.21 in her former best time swim.

Splits Comparison:

New Best Time Previous Best Time First 50 27.36 27.41 Second 50 31.89 32.21 Total Time 59.25 59.62

U.S. National Age Group (NAG) Rankings, Girls 13-14 100 LCM Butterfly:

Claire Curzan, 58.61 Audrey Derivaux, 59.25 Kendyl Stewart, 59.51 Alex Shackell, 59.61 Mary Meagher (Plant), 59.71

Alex Shackell, a Cal commit and Carmel Swim Club representative, wrangled up a 4th place showing in prelims. She notched an effort of 57.07 to sneak under her previous career-best of 57.22. Her morning swim should serve as a big confidence booster for her other events, such as the 200 free and 200 fly, where she has great opportunities to book a ticket to Paris. Shackell remains #3 in the 17-18 NAG rankings.

Splits Comparison:

New Best Time Previous Best Time First 50 26.52 26.86 Second 50 30.55 30.36 Total Time 57.07 57.22

U.S. National Age Group (NAG) Rankings, Girls 17-18 100 LCM Butterfly:

Torri Huske, 55.66 Claire Curzan, 56.35 Alex Shackell, 57.07 Regan Smith, 57.34 Kate Douglass, 57.43

Full Results (Semi-Final Qualifiers):