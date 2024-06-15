2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Track Your Pick’Ems Entries

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 Meters)
- Session Start Times (ET):
- 11 a.m. Prelims
- 7:45 p.m. Finals (varying based on broadcast needs)
- Meet Central
- Broadcast Info
- SwimSwam’s Definitive Guide to Trials
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials have kicked off in the Lucas Oil Stadium, which means SwimSwam’s Pick’Em Contest entries are closed.
We examined some trends yesterday with just over 600 responses, and that number has since climbed to 993. While there isn’t time to do a full deep dive into the trends, here’s a quick stat: Only 10 people have picked someone other than Katie Ledecky to win the women’s 400 freestyle, which is being contested today. There are some big points on the table for an upset, but you’ll have to stay tuned to find out.
Check out your picks in the master spreadsheet below. All personal identifying information has been omitted, but you can still find your screen name. Per usual, we will be posting throughout the week with updated standings as races are in the books. Here are a few tips for following along:
- Bookmark this page for the duration of the meet so you can easily find it.
- Use the search function (ctrl+F on a computer) to find your screen name.
- Don’t miss a minute of our meet coverage throughout the week!
SCORING SYSTEM
Correctly picking a swimmer to place:
Non Relay Events
- 1st – 11 points
- 2nd – 9 points
- 3rd – 7 points
- 4th – 6 points
Free Relay Events (100 and 200 freestyles)
- 1st – 11 points
- 2nd – 9 points
- 3rd – 7 points
- 4th – 6 point
- 5th – 5 points
- 6th – 5 points
Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 5 or 8, depending on the event, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.
mines already busted