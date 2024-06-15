2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Track Your Pick’Ems Entries

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials have kicked off in the Lucas Oil Stadium, which means SwimSwam’s Pick’Em Contest entries are closed.

We examined some trends yesterday with just over 600 responses, and that number has since climbed to 993. While there isn’t time to do a full deep dive into the trends, here’s a quick stat: Only 10 people have picked someone other than Katie Ledecky to win the women’s 400 freestyle, which is being contested today. There are some big points on the table for an upset, but you’ll have to stay tuned to find out.

Check out your picks in the master spreadsheet below. All personal identifying information has been omitted, but you can still find your screen name. Per usual, we will be posting throughout the week with updated standings as races are in the books. Here are a few tips for following along:

Bookmark this page for the duration of the meet so you can easily find it.

Use the search function (ctrl+F on a computer) to find your screen name.

Don’t miss a minute of our meet coverage throughout the week!

SCORING SYSTEM

Correctly picking a swimmer to place:

Non Relay Events

1st – 11 points

2nd – 9 points

3rd – 7 points

4th – 6 points

Free Relay Events (100 and 200 freestyles)

1st – 11 points

2nd – 9 points

3rd – 7 points

4th – 6 point

5th – 5 points

6th – 5 points

Correctly picking a swimmer to place in the top 5 or 8, depending on the event, but putting them in the wrong spot, will earn you 1 point.