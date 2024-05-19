Katerine Savard Scratches 50 Free, Unsure of Future: Day 7 Canadian OT Prelim Scratches

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day 7 Schedule

Women’s Para 50 Free

Men’s Para 50 Free

Women’s Open 50 Free

Men’s Open 100 Fly

Women’s Open 200 IM

Women’s Para 200 Free

Men’s Para 200 Free

Men’s Open 1500 Free (earlier heats)

The last day of the 2024 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Trials has arrived and with the last day comes the last preliminary scratches. Headlining those scratches is Katerine Savard. Savard, who was entered in the Women’s 50 free as the #6 seed with a time of 25.66 joins Rebecca Smith (#12 – 25.89) in opting out of the event. With the withdrawal, Savard, who finished 5th in the 100 fly and 10th in the 200 free, has ended her hopes of making her 4th Olympic team and has let her feelings known on the matter via an Instagram post.

The post as translated to English via Instagram is as follows

Read until the end 💫

I’m sharing this with you. Yes I’m struggling a lot, yes I failed my dream, no I didn’t failed, yes I’m proud of my career, but yes I’m disappointed with my week, yes I really believed, no I don’t have explanation, no I don’t know if it was the last time in my life that I was on a starting block, yes I still love swimming, yes my races are over for the week, no I don’t regret anything about my change of coach, no I do not know if I will live in Quebec or Montreal, no I don’t know if I’ll be teaching in the next few days, because yes I’m also a primary school teacher, no I don’t know what my next dreams in life will be, yes I’m lost, yes I know I’ll end up proud of myself. 💔

No not all dreams come true but yes it’s important to dream big ✨xx

The native Quebecois made her Olympic debut at the 2012 London Games and won her first Olympic medal in Rio, when she led off the 4×200 free relay. The four-time LCM World’s medalist and nine-time SCM World’s medalist (four of which are gold) earned a second individual swim at every Olympic games she competed in, with her highest finish, 15th in the 200 free in Rio.

Smith, a silver medalist from the Tokyo Games and an eight-time LC Worlds medalist, has also ended her week withdrawing from the 50 free. She placed 3rd in the 100 fly (57.89) and under the OQT (57.92) but is limited by the two swimmer per country rule. She also finished 8th in the 200 free (1:59.14) and 5th in the 100 free (54.70). While she could be selected as a relay swimmer if one were to add Summer McIntosh and Maggie MacNeil into the rankings of the 100 free, Smith would likely rank 7th and, as such, seems more unlikely to swim in the relay.

