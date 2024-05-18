2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials: Day 6 Finals Live Recap

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day 6 Finals Heat Sheet

It’s time for the penultimate night of finals at the 2024 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Trials. It’s been a long meet and there’s still plenty of good racing to come. On the schedule for this evening: women’s para 100 backstroke, men’s para 100 backstroke, women’s open 200 butterfly, men’s open 200 IM, men’s open 50 freestyle, and the women’s 800 freestyle fastest heat.

This morning, Emma Van Dyk broke her own Canadian S14 Para Record in the women’s 100 backstroke. She broke 1:11 for the first time and will get another shot at lowering that record tonight to kick off the session. Also in that field is Jaime Cosgriffe, who qualified to be nominated for the Paris Paralympic team earlier in the week and is looking to add another event. The same is true for both Reid Maxwell and Alexander Elliot in the men’s para 100 backstroke.

Then, Summer McIntosh will step up to the blocks in the women’s open 200 butterfly. She’s the top seed coming into the final after cruising to a 2:11.16 in prelims. Based on her performances earlier in the week, including breaking her own world record in the 400 IM, she could have another special swim in store tonight.

In the men’s 200 IM, we’ll get to see 2024 world champion Finlay Knox duke it out with Tristan Jankovics, one of the breakouts of this meet. Jankovics dropped massive time in the 400 IM to win the event and qualify for his first Olympic team. He’s got the top seed heading into tonight but Knox won’t make it easy on him. Knox is also looking for his first individual qualification for Paris; he’s earned a spot on the medley and 4×100 freestyle relays so far.

The men’s 50 freestyle will be all about Josh Liendo. He posted a 21.72 in prelims, coming within sight of his own Canadian record. He was the only man under 22 seconds in prelims; Yuri Kisil qualified second in 22.11. They’ll be the two favorites for those roster spots, but Edouard Fullum-Huot will try to get in on the action though he’ll likely need to produce his second personal best of the day to unseat Kisill.

WOMEN’S PARA 100 BACKSTROKE — Final

Canadian Para Record S6: 1:20.76 — Shelby Newkirk (2022)

Canadian Para Record S7: 1:19.99 — Shelby Newkirk (2019)

Candian Para Record S9: 1:09.30 — Stephanie Dixon (2008)

Canadian Para Record S10: 1:05.90 — Summer Mortimer (2012)

Candian Para Record S13: 1:09.90 — Chelsey Gotell (2008)

Canadian Para Record S14: 1:10.99 — Emma Van Dyk (2024)

Top 10:

Jaime Cosgriffe (OAK) S10 — 1:08.52 (1001 Para Points) Shelby Newkirk (LASER) S6 — 1:22.33 (977 Para Points) Aurélie Rivard (CNQ) S10 — 1:11.28 (900 Para Points) Mary Jibb (MUSAC) S9 — 1:13.62 (867 Para Points) Emma Van Dyk (BROCK) S14 — 1:11.36 (833 Para Points) Maxine Lavitt (UMAN) S13 — 1:12.08 (788 Para Points) Arianna Hunsicker (UL) S10 — 1:15.29 (777 Para Points) Ruby Stevens (RCAQ) S6 — 1:34.11 (701 Para Points) Katarine Roxon (AASC) S9 — 1:21.29 (667 Para Points)

Jaime Cosgriffe, who broke onto the Para swimming scene last season, added another event to her Paralympic schedule with her 1:08.52 in the women’s para 100 backstroke. Cosgriffe said post-race that she would have liked to have gone a personal best time. In Paris, she will be trying to improve from her 5th place finish at the 2023 World Para Championships.

Shelby Newkirk also got under the MSQ standard, swimming a 1:22.33 to get under in the S6 classification.

Emma Van Dyk added slightly from her record-setting swim this morning, swimming 1:11.36 to pick up 833 Para Points.

MEN’S PARA 100 BACKSTROKE — Final

Canadian Para Record S7: 1:24.40 — Jean-Michel Lavalliere (2015)

Canadian Para Record S8: 1:09.48 — Reid Maxwell (2024)

Canadian Para Record S10: 1:00.33 — Benoit Hout (2016)

Top 10:

Reid Maxwell (EKSC) S8 — 1:08.86 (858 Para Points) Alexander Elliot (CNQ) S10 — 1:04.03 (790 Para Points) Charle Giammichele (GHAC) S7 — 1:26.52 (566 Para Points)

16-year-old Reid Maxwell kept his momentum rolling during the men’s 100 backstroke. This is his first Olympic and Paralympic Trials but that hasn’t shaken him as he’s taken down multiple Canadian Para Records this week. He added another here in the 100 backstroke, breaking his own S8 Para Record. Maxwell reset the standard he swam earlier this season, clocking 1:08.86 for a new record by .62 seconds.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — Final

World Record: 2:01.81 — Liu Zige, China (2009)

World Junior Record: 2:04.06 — Summer McIntosh , Canada (2023)

, Canada (2023) Canadian Record: 2:04.06 — Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) Olympic Qualifying Time: 2:08.43

Top 10:

Summer McIntosh (UN-CAN) — 2:04.33 *Olympic Qualifying Time* Mabel Zavaros (MAC) — 2:11.85 Breckin Gormley (NKB) — 2:11.94 Katie Forrester (MAC) — 2:12.38 Clare Watson (UN-CAN) — 2:13.84 Ashlyn Massey (PCSC) — 2:13.91 Mia West (MANTA) — 2:15.10 Angela Jiachen Wang (MAC) — 2:15.60 Genevieve Sasseville (WS) — 2:16.19 Leilani Fack (LOSC) — 2:16.39

Summer McIntosh continues to shine at these Trials. She added another event to her Olympic schedule, storming away from the field in the 200 butterfly to nearly break her own Canadian and world junior records in the event.

McIntosh said post-race that she had a little difficulty coming home on the last 50 and that does show in her splits — she was on her personal best pace for much of the race, splitting 27.43/31.16 on the opening 100. She split 32.65 on the third 50, then split 33.09 on the final 50.

Though she fell off her PB pace, she still posted the fastest time in the world this year with a 2:04.33. That overtakes the 2:04.80 that Regan Smith put up at the Westmont Pro Series.



For second, Mabel Zavaros swam a new season-best of 2:11.85, dropping three-hundredths from her swim at the Canadian Open.

MEN’S 200 IM — Final

World Record: 1:54.00 — Ryan Lochte, United States (2011)

World Junior Record: 1:56.99 — Hubert Kos, Hungary (2021)

Canadian Record: 1:56.64 — Finlay Knox (2024)

Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:57.94

Top 10:

Finlay Knox (SCAR) — 1:56.07 *Olympic Qualifying Time* *Canadian Record* Tristan Jankovics (RCAQ) — 1:59.32 Lorne Wigginton (HP-CON) — 2:00.90 Collyn Gagne (LOSC) — 2:01.96 Blake Tierney (GOLD) — 2:02.34 Jordi Vilchez (BTSC) — 2:02.82 Marcus Mak (ISC) — 2:03.68 Carter Scheffel (BRANT) — 2:04.62 Justice Migneault (HP-CVN) — 2:04.75 Raben Dommann (HP-CVN) — 2:06.65

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — Final

World Record: 20.91 — Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)

World Junior Record: 21.75 — Michael Andrew, United States (2017)

Canadian Record: 21.61 — Josh Liendo (2022)

Olympic Qualifying Time: 21.96

Top 10:

Josh Liendo (NYAC) — 21.48 *Olympic Qualifying Time* *Canadian Record* Yuri Kisil (CASC) — 22.01 Edouard Fullum-Huot (PCSC) — 22.14 Liam Weaver (CASC) — 22.54 Stephen Calkins (UCSC) — 22.55 Javier Acevedo (AJAX) — 22.59 Owen Guyn (LASC) — 22.85 Hocine Feddag (CAMO) — 22.97 Justin Baker (NYAC)/Paul Dardins (UCSC) — 23.03 —

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINAL, Fastest Heat

World Record: 8:04.79 — Katie Ledecky, United States (2016)

World Junior Record: 8:11.00 — Katied Ledecky, UNited States (2014)

Canadian Record: 8:11.39 — Summer McIntosh (2024)

(2024) Olympic Qualifying Time: 8:26.71

Leader in the clubhouse: Tori Meklensek (DSC) — 9:02.12

Top 10: