2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

Canadian stars Summer McIntosh, Josh Liendo, and Kylie Masse take the stage in their signature events on the fourth night of the Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials in Toronto.
McIntosh will kick off Thursday night’s action in the women’s 400 IM, where she led prelims by four seconds in an Olympic ‘A’ cut of 4:38.27 this morning. Then Liendo will enter the pool for the men’s 100 free, where he went 47.80 in this morning’s heats for his fastest time since his lifetime best at the 2022 World Championships (47.55). Four Olympic spots will be on the line in the men’s 100 free as the top four swimmers earn a spot on Canada’s 4×100 free relay.
Masse posted the top time in the women’s 200 back this morning at 2:11.08, within a second of the Olympic ‘A’ cut (2:10.39). The reigning Tokyo Olympic silver medalist qualified for the 100 back on Wednesday night with a time of 57.94, her quickest performance since Tokyo.
The session will continue with Para finals in the 100 free before concluding with the men’s 800 free. The 2021 Canadian Trials champion, 21-year-old Eric Brown, need to drop more than five seconds off his entry time (7:56.96) in order to sneak under the Olympic ‘A’ cut in the 800 free (7:51.65).
DAY 4 SCHEDULE
- Women’s 400 IM
- Men’s 100 Free
- Women’s 200 Back
- Women’s 100 Free – Para
- Men’s 100 Free – Para
- Men’s 800 Free
WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL
World Record: 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2023) Canadian Record: 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh (2023)
- 2021 Champion: Sydney Pickrem – 4:37.03
- OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 4:38.53/4:39.92
Top 10:
- Summer McIntosh (UNCAN) – 4:24.38 *WORLD RECORD, OQT
- Ella Jansen (HPCON) – 4:38.88
- Mabel Zavaros (MAC) – 4:40.46
- Bailey Andison (CAMO) – 4:42.14
- Tessa Cieplucha (MAC) – 4:43.24
- Kathryn Hazle (UNCAN) – 4:43.38
- Julie Brousseau (NKB) – 4:43.79
- Kamila Blanchard (PCSC) – 4:49.50
- Laila Oravsky (BTSC) – 4:53.27
- Angela Wang (MAC) – 5:03.23
Summer McIntosh shaved more than a second off her own world record from last summer with her winning time of 4:24.38, igniting the crowd at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Center. She split 59.18 on the butterfly leg, 1:07.12 on the backstroke leg, 1:17.13 on the breaststroke leg, and 1:00.95 on the freestyle leg, showcasing the most improvement on her breaststroke.
“It was awesome,” said the 17-year-old phenom, whose previous best stood at 4:25.87 from last April. “The crowd was absolutely electric. I heard you guys during the breaststroke and it really kept me going, so thank you.”
McIntosh said her goal for this event at the Paris Olympics is “just to go out there and have fun.” The two-time world champion in the 400 IM did not contest the event in Tokyo.
“400 IM is an event where it’s all about strategy and pacing the front half,” McIntosh said. “I’m always trying to work that breaststroke because it is my weakest stroke. I’m just excited to be able to do it in Paris.”
Runner-up finisher Ella Jansen missed the Olympic ‘A’ cut (4:38.53) by just a few tenths with a time of 4:38.88. The Tennessee commit was about a second off her personal-best 4:37.35 from World Juniors last September.
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 46.80 – Pan Zhanle, CHN (2024)
- Canadian Record: 47.27 – Brent Hayden (2009)
- 2021 Champion: Josh Liendo – 48.13
- OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 48.34/48.58
Top 10:
- Josh Liendo (NYAC) – 47.55, OQT
- Yuri Kisil (CASC) – 48.19, OQT
- Finlay Knox (SCAR) – 48.29
- Javier Acevedo (AJAX) – 48.58
- Edouard Fullum-Huot (PCSC) – 49.06
- Filip Senc-Samardzic (TSC) – 49.18
- Patrick Hussey (PCSC) – 49.32
- Ilya Kharun (UNCAN) – 49.37
- Stephen Calkins (UCSC) – 49.50
- Antoine Sauve (CAMO) – 49.66
Josh Liendo matched his lifetime best from the 2022 World Championships with a 1st-place finish in 47.55. The 21-year-old NCAA champion now ranks 3rd in the world this season behind only Chris Giuliano (47.49) and world record holder Pan Zhanle (46.80).
2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Free
PAN
WR 46.80
View Top 31»
2 Chris
GIULIANO
USA 47.49 02/25 3 Alessandro
MIRESSI
ITA 47.61 11/30 4 Kyle
CHALMERS
AUS 47.63 04/20 5 Nandor
NEMETH
HUN 47.78 02/15
Yuri Kisil also finished under the Olympic ‘A’ cut of 48.34 with time of 48.19. The 28-year-old was just a hair off her personal-best 48.15 from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Finlay Knox (48.29), and Javier Acevedo (48.58) are also in line to earn nominations on the Canadian Olympic team by virtue of their top-4 efforts. It will be the second Olympics for Liendo and Knox and the third for Kisil and Acevedo.
Knox set a new personal best en route to 3rd place, taking almost a second off his previous-best 49.11 from prelims. His best time before today was 49.23 from the 2022 Canadian Trials.
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)
- Canadian Record: 2:05.42 – Kylie Masse (2021)
- 2021 Champion: Kylie Masse – 2:06.67
- OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 2:10.39/2:11.04
Top 10:
- Kylie Masse (TSC) – 2:06.24, OQT
- Regan Rathwell (GO) – 2:09.38, OQT
- Madison Kryger (BROCK) – 2:12.00
- Bridget Burton (UBCT) – 2:12.14
- Delia Lloyd (ESWIM) – 2:12.87
- Shannon Meadway (USC) – 2:13.17
- Ingrid Wilm (CASC) – 2:13.63
- Reina Liu (UNCAN) – 2:13.69
- Madelyn Gatrall (WAC) – 2:15.04
- Jordan Greber (UCSC) – 2:16.29
Kylie Masse will contest both backstroke events at her third Olympics in Paris this summer after winning the 200 back in 2:06.24, well under the ‘A’ cut of 2:10.39. The 28-year-old has been as fast as 2:05.42 during her silver medal performance at the Tokyo Olympics.
Regan Rathwell, a rising junior at the University of Tennessee, qualified for her first Olympics with a personal-best 2:09.38, more than a second under the Olympic ‘A’ cut. She dropped almost two tenths off her previous-best 2:09.54 from 2022.
“It’s kind of been an up and down path the past couple years dealing with injury and health issues, but having a really great support system in place between teammates, coaches, and family makes all the difference,” said Rathwell, who underwent shoulder surgery in October of 2022.
WOMEN’S 100 FREE PARA – FINAL
- Canadian S3: 2:21.84 – Nikita Ens (2023)
- Canadian S5: 1:32.41 – Alisson Gobeil (2023)
- Canadian S6: 1:14.52 – Shelby Newkirk (2023)
- Canadian S7: 1:13.97– Tess Routliffe (2016)
- Canadian S9: 1:03.89 – Stephanie Dixon (2008)
- Canadian S10: 58.14 – Aurelie Rivard (2021)
Top 10:
- Aurelie Rivard, S10 (CNQ) – 1:00.19 (991 points)
- Shelby Newkirk, S6 (LASER) – 1:13.68 (924 points)
- Arianna Hunsicker, S10 (UL) – 1:02.12 (910 points)
- Tess Routliffe, S7 (UL) – 1:12.95 (900 points)
- Mary Jibb, S9 (MUSAC) – 1:05.58 (893 points)
- Jaime Cosgriffe, S10 (OAK) – 1:02.71 (887 points)
- Katarina Roxon, S9 (AASC) – 1:09.41 (769 points)
- Alisson Gobeil, S5 (CNJA) – 1:35.62 (606 points)
- Jessica Tinney, S5 (AJAX) – 1:42.84 (507 points)
- Sabrina Duchesne, S7 (UL) – DSQ
Aurelie Rivard accumulated the most Para points in the 100 free, touching a couple seconds shy of her S10 Canadian record (58.14) in 1:00.19. She said it was a slower than she wanted to go, but it gives her an idea of what to work on this summer. The Paralympic ‘A’ cut for S10 swimmers in this event stands at 1:03.43.
“I need to finish stronger than my rivals, hopefully,” said Rivard, who won gold in this event at the past two Paralympics.
Shelby Newkirk lowered her S6 national record with a runner-up finish in 1:13.68. Her previous best stood at 1:14.52 from last year.
Arianna Hunsicker reached the wall about a second under the Paralympic qualification standard (1:03.43) with her 3rd-place finish in 1:02.12.
MEN’S 100 FREE PARA – FINAL
- Canadian S4: 1:24.85 – Sebastian Massabie (2024)
- Canadian S7: 1:08.29 – Tony Alexander (1996)
- Canadian S8: 1:00.78 – Reid Maxwell (2024)
- Canadian S10: 52.86 – Nathan Stein (2014)
Top 10:
- Sebastian Massabie, S4 (PSW) – 1:25.07 (914 points)
- Reid Maxwell, S8 (EKSC) – 1:00.23 (901 points)
- Philippe Vachon, S8 (MEGO) – 1:03.30 (792 points)
- Alexander Elliot, S10 (CNQ) – 56.01 (784 points)
- Fernando Lu, S10 (LOSC) – 56.77 (757 points)
- Charle Giammichele, S7 (GHAC) – 1:09.13 (745 points)
Sebastian Massabie narrowly missed his own S4 Canadian record (1:24.85) with a time of 1:25.07. He was well under the Paralympic ‘A’ cut of 1:33.79.
Reid Maxwell lowered his own S8 Canadian record from earlier this year (1:00.78) with his runner-up finish in 1:00.23, about half a second clear of the Paralympic qualifying standard (1:00.72).
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: 7:32.12, Zhang Lin (CHN) – 2009
- Canadian Record: 7:41.86, Ryan Cochrane – 2011
- 2021 Champion: Eric Brown – 7:59.87
- OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 7:51.65/7:54.01
Top 10:
- Timothe Barbeau (NN) – 8:00.61
- Eric Brown (PCSC) – 8:03.04
- Kieran Watson (UNCAN) – 8:06.73
- Sebastian Paulins (BRANT) – 8:10.21
- Aiden Kirk (KAJ) – 8:11.93
- Alexander Axon (MAC) – 8:14.82
- Benjamin Cote (KSC) – 8:14.94
- Max Vorobiev (MAC) – 8:17.57
- Diego Paz (EKSC) – 8:21.68
- Guillaume Lord (MUST) – 8:22.32
Nobody finished under the Olympic ‘A’ cut of 7:51.65, but Timothe Barbeau offered hope for the future of Canadian distance swimming with an upset victory over top-seeded Eric Brown (8:03.04).
The 18-year-old Barbeau won his first national title in 8:00.61, dropping more than four seconds off his previous-best 8:04.72 from World Juniors last September. He’ll now turn his attention to the 1500 free this weekend, where he needs to drop 23 seconds off his best time (15:23.50) in order to get under the Olympic ‘A’ cut (15:00.99).
Brown was about six seconds off his entry time of 7:56.96.
Canada’s greatest swimming talent, if she can keep swimming, I hope she swims until 2040
Above it says the 100 Free OQT is 48.34. Kisil swam 48.19. Why doesn’t he qualify to swim the race individually? Is there a typo?
Thanks for the downvote, but it was a serious question. I don’t understand.
He qualified
Summer has once again proved that she can bounce back quickly after a bad swim with both the 2 free and now a world record. That’s gonna be important to have with a big schedule in Paris
Regan Rathwell’s comeback after a great Junior career and injury problems is really impressive. She really hasn’t been in the conversation at all for making this team and she killed it!
Young Timothy Barbeau Finke’d Eric Brown so hard.
Brown died in the last 50
Another great day for world swimming and hopefully the Paris Olympics will see more world records
Wow thats an almost unbelievable time.
Summer is a unique talent but at the same time women’s 400 IM record was and still is rather soft at least compared to women’s 400 free record. You can look at it this way, the difference between men’s and women’s 400 free record is 15 seconds, the difference between men’s and women’s 400 IM record is still 22 seconds., so 7 seconds difference. There should be a difference of course as 400 IM is harder than 400 free but not 7 seconds difference.
The women’s 400 IM Has always been 20+ seconds behind the men’s record for over 40 years. 4:16/4:26. 4:12/4:32. 4:04/4:26. It’s been very rare to be under 20 seconds difference.
*4:36
A Great session: McIntosh, what can I say, jaw-dropping. Canadian men’s 4×1 should be confident of making the final – Difficult to see them trouble the top 5, let alone the podium, but another final will be a great achievement. Masse and Liendo not without their individual podium chances. That session was about as good as Canada could have hoped for – Well done all.