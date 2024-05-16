(RACE VIDEO) Watch Summer McIntosh Shatter Her World Record in the 400 IM at Canadian Trials

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

While she may have been ‘not happy’ with her opening effort at the Canadian Olympic Trials this week in the 400 free, 17-year-old Summer McIntosh has grown into the meet, breaking her own World Record in the 400 IM on Thursday evening.

McIntosh finished 1st in the final with a 4:24.38. That took a second-and-a-half off her own record of 4:25.87 done at last year’s Canadian Trials and puts her almost two full seconds ahead of Hungarian Katinka Hosszu, the second-fastest swimmer in the history of the event.

Splits Comparison

MCINTOSH – 2024 MCINTOSH – 2023 HOSSZU – 2016 100 59.18 59.47 1:00.91 200 2:06.30 (1:07.12) 2:06.39 (1:06.92) 2:08.39 (1:07.48) 300 3:23.43 (1:17.13) 3:25.31 (1:18.92) 3:24.50 (1:16.11) 400 4:24.38 (1:00.95) 4:25.86 (1:00.56) 4:26.36 (1:01.86)

The big difference-maker was improvements on the breaststroke leg, which is McIntosh’s weakest of the four strokes. She was 1.8 seconds better on that leg, which offset being three-tenths slower over the other 300 meters.

The 17-year-old McIntosh trains in Florida with the Sarasota Sharks after growing up training with the Etobicoke Swim Club in suburban Toronto. She is a four-time World Champion in long course, winning the 200 fly and 400 IM at both the 2022 and 2023 World Championships.

After breaking the World Record in the 400 IM at last year’s Canadian Trials, McIntosh added 1.24 seconds, but still cruised to a win by more than four seconds.

McIntosh has already secured spots on the Canadian Olympic Team in the 400 free (3:59.06) and 200 free (1:53.69) earlier in the week. She has remaining entries in the 200 fly and 200 IM and scratched the 100 back.

Race Video Below, starting at the 19:00 Mark