(RACE VIDEO) Watch Summer McIntosh Shatter Her World Record in the 400 IM at Canadian Trials

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

While she may have been ‘not happy’ with her opening effort at the Canadian Olympic Trials this week in the 400 free, 17-year-old Summer McIntosh has grown into the meet, breaking her own World Record in the 400 IM on Thursday evening.

McIntosh finished 1st in the final with a 4:24.38. That took a second-and-a-half off her own record of 4:25.87 done at last year’s Canadian Trials and puts her almost two full seconds ahead of Hungarian Katinka Hosszu, the second-fastest swimmer in the history of the event.

Splits Comparison

MCINTOSH – 2024 MCINTOSH – 2023 HOSSZU – 2016
100 59.18 59.47 1:00.91
200 2:06.30 (1:07.12) 2:06.39 (1:06.92) 2:08.39 (1:07.48)
300 3:23.43 (1:17.13) 3:25.31 (1:18.92) 3:24.50 (1:16.11)
400 4:24.38 (1:00.95) 4:25.86 (1:00.56) 4:26.36 (1:01.86)

The big difference-maker was improvements on the breaststroke leg, which is McIntosh’s weakest of the four strokes. She was 1.8 seconds better on that leg, which offset being three-tenths slower over the other 300 meters.

The 17-year-old McIntosh trains in Florida with the Sarasota Sharks after growing up training with the Etobicoke Swim Club in suburban Toronto. She is a four-time World Champion in long course, winning the 200 fly and 400 IM at both the 2022 and 2023 World Championships.

After breaking the World Record in the 400 IM at last year’s Canadian Trials, McIntosh added 1.24 seconds, but still cruised to a win by more than four seconds.

McIntosh has already secured spots on the Canadian Olympic Team in the 400 free (3:59.06) and 200 free (1:53.69) earlier in the week. She has remaining entries in the 200 fly and 200 IM and scratched the 100 back.

Race Video Below, starting at the 19:00 Mark

Facts
2 minutes ago

How low can she take the WR, under 4:20 sounds absolutely diabolical but just maybe she can actually do it in her career

Last edited 1 minute ago by Facts
0
-1
Reply
han qihao
21 minutes ago

Will we see four minutes and 23 seconds in three months? I'm sure summer wants to do the same

1
-1
Reply
Swim fan
24 minutes ago

The article now says she has the 200 fly and 200 back left but I think they meant the 200IM

1
0
Reply
falling behind on swim info
32 minutes ago

why is this not being posted on ig anymore?

1
-2
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  falling behind on swim info
27 minutes ago

Meta hasn't let us post anything on IG for two weeks and won't tell us why or how to fix it.

We're working on it.

12
0
Reply
falling behind on swim info
Reply to  Braden Keith
20 minutes ago

thank you for replying! i've been wondering and have been missing the posts recently

2
0
Reply
Sherry Smit
32 minutes ago

37.9 on the first 50 of breaststroke?!?!?!?! Not even the elite breaststrokers do that in a 400 IM. If she can go that fast in a 400, I seriously think she could go something crazy like a 36 mid in a 200.

4
-1
Reply
swim shady
36 minutes ago

I think i might know who's gonna win 4im at the Olympics…

6
0
Reply
Facts
Reply to  swim shady
13 seconds ago

I'll take it a step further I think I know who's gonna win the 2im

0
0
Reply
oxyswim
38 minutes ago

27.55/(31.63) 59.18
34.13/(32.99) 1:07.12
37.92/(39.21) 1:17.13
31.23/(29.72) 1:00.95

5
0
Reply
anonymous
45 minutes ago

assuming I wrote it down correctly from the broadcast, she split:
27.55/31.63 (59.18)
34.13/32.99 (1:07.12)
37.92/39.21 (1:17.13)
31.23/29.72 (59.95)

Last edited 43 minutes ago by anonymous
2
-2
Reply
Maudzilla
Reply to  anonymous
41 minutes ago

That's not right on the FR spits… she was at 3:23 at the 300m mark

2
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  anonymous
40 minutes ago

Last one is 1:00.95. Otherwise, good work!

5
0
Reply
anonymous
Reply to  Braden Keith
38 minutes ago

thought it looked off but I'm too braindead to do math now apparently, thanks for catching that!

2
0
Reply

