2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS



Steam courtesy of CBC

Day 4 Schedule

Women’s Open 400 IM

Men’s Open 100 Free

Women’s 200 Back

Women’s Para 100 Free

Men’s Para 100 Free

Men’s Open 800 (early heats)

If ever there was a morning to skive off work and watch some swimming trials, it’s this morning. The 4th and middle day of the 2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials is nigh upon us.

This morning brings the star power. Leading the charge in the Women’s 400 IM is the World Record holder Summer McIntosh. She swam that time in this very same pool last year, hitting the wall in 4:25.87. While she may consider herself to be having an off-meet and not be happy with all of the performances, she has already posted to world-leading times in the 400 free and 200 free.

Both Mary-Sophie Harvey and Sydney Pickrem have withdrawn from the event, so focusing will be drawn to Ella Jansen and Julie Brousseau as front runners for a silver medal. Both are entered with times under the OQT of 4:38.53, so if both make the A-Final tonight, expect there to be fireworks.

The men’s 100 free will have fireworks this morning as Josh Liendo leads a fast field. The Florida Gator star swimmer set a new PB in the 200 yesterday morning by over two seconds, so expectations are high. Entered with a time of 47.86, he is the only swimmer under the OQT, but will be pushed in the last heat by fellow gator Edouard Fullum-Huot. Javier Acevedo and Yuri Kisil round out the top four but expect tough competition with those around them who have been having a great meet, like Patrick Hussey and Finlay Knox.

The Women’s 200 back has had a Canadian medalist at the last two Olympics, with Hilary Caldwell winning the bronze in 2016 and Kylie Masse winning a silver in Tokyo. Masse, your top seed had a sensational day yesterday: Her prelims swim was her fastest time since the Tokyo Games until as night she dipped under the rarefied 58 seconds barrier to punch her ticket to Paris with a time of 57.94.

Masse’s opportunity to defend that silver medal comes this morning as she leads the field in the prelims of the 200 back. Her entry time of 2:07.13 leads the field by over three seconds, so she may not need the speed employed yesterday morning to make the A-Final this evening. Like in the 100, Ingrid Wilm sits second in the seedings with her 2:10.19 seed time. A great sprinter, Wilm will need to be on point tonight as the OQT could slip away from her should she have an off race.

The women’s and men’s Para 100 free is chock full of national record holders as Tess Routliffe, Aurelie Rivard, Sebastian Massabie and Reid Maxwell all try to improve their standings and qualify for the Para team.

WOMEN’S 400 IM– Prelims

Top 10

Summer McIntosh (UNCAN) – 4:38.27 OQT Mabel Zavaros (MAC) – 4:42.41 Bailey Andison (CAMO) – 4:43.86 Tessa Cieplucha (MAC) – 4:44.15 Ella Jansen (HPCON) – 4:45.63 Julie Brousseau (NKB) – 4:46.07 Sienna Angove (UNCAN) – 4:46.28 Kathryn Hazle (UNCAN) – 4:48.10 Kamila Blanchard (PCSC) – 4:52.49 Laila Oravsky (BTSC) – 4:53.78

Getting the morning session off to a hot start was 12-year-old Shima Taghavi. She won the first heat by nearly five seconds, hitting the wall in 5:04.66, slicing an impressive 3.6 seconds off her seed time. Taghavi broke a 38-year-old Age Group record in the 100 breast on Night 2 but will have a ways to go in this event as Summer McIntosh holds the 11-12 record in a time of 4:50.21.

Taghavi’s time held up til the 4th heat when it was overtaken by Rachel Wigginton, who swam a time of 4:59.61. While a little of her entry time of 4:59.32, it was the only time under 5:00 so far, so it likely put her into contention of making one of tonight’s three finals.

Mabel Zavaros put in a strong performance out of lane 5 in the first of two circles seeded heats. The Florida Gator took over the lead from Ella Jansen at the 150 wall and never looked back, using a strong freestyle leg to come home in 4:42.41. Bailey Andison used her signature backhalf speed to close on Jansen and made up a nearly two-second gap after the backstroke to place second in 4:43.86, with Jansen touching 3rd in 4:45.63.

Controlled would be the best word to describe Summer McIntosh‘s 400 IM prelims swim. The WR holder never looked pressed or in any difficulty as she cruised to a time of 4:38.27. At the 200, she was just a little over a second under Zavaros’s time but used a strong breaststroke leg to increase that lead to over six seconds. McIntosh obviously shut it down, as her last 100 split was 1:07.66 (including a 35.44 first 50).

Tessa Cieplucha and Julie Brousseau swapped 2nd place in the heat as Cieplucha’s breaststroke leg made up a more than a two-second deficit, with the veteran hitting the wall in 4:44.15 compared to Brousseau’s 4:46.07.

Men’s 100 Freestyle– Prelims

World Record: 46.80 – Pan Zhanle, CHN (2024)

Canadian Record: 47.27 – Brent Hayden (2009)

2021 Champion: Josh Liendo – 48.13

– 48.13 OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 48.34/48.58

Top 10

Women’s 200 Backstroke– Prelims

World Record: 2:03.14 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)

Canadian Record: 2:05.42 – Kylie Masse (2021)

(2021) 2021 Champion: Kylie Masse – 2:06.67

– 2:06.67 OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 2:10.39/2:11.04

Top 10

Women’s 100 Free Para – Prelims

Canadian S3: 2:21.84 – Nikita Ens (2023)

Canadian S5: 1:32.41 – Alisson Gobeil (2023)

Canadian S6: 1:14.52 – Shelby Newkirk (2023)

Canadian S7: 1:13.97– Tess Routliffe (2016)

Canadian S9: 1:03.89 – Stephanie Dixon (2008)

Canadian S10: 58.14 – Aurelie Rivard (2021)

Top 10

Men’s 100 Free Para – Prelims