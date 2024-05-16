Additional Japanese Retirement Announcements Since Trials

The conclusion of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials this past March brought about the naming of 27 athletes to the nation’s roster for this summer’s Games in Paris, France.

With the highs of being nominated to the squad come the lows of racing mainstays missing out on their dream of an Olympic appearance, bringing about several retirement announcements.

We reported how backstroking icon Ryosuke Irie decided to hang up his goggles after a stellar career that spanned nearly 20 years.

Then 29-year-old butterfly sprinter Takeshi Kawamoto revealed he would be retiring from competitive swimming.

Since then, additional names have been added to the list, representing the end of an era and a new dawn of talent within Japan.

As a testament to this fact, 13 of the 27 Olympians for Paris are first-timers while the roster also includes 3 swimmers just 17 years of age.

Here are the additional retirement announcements of which we’ve been made aware, along with the athlete’s top career highlights.