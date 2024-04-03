The End Of An Era: Japan’s Ryosuke Irie Announces Retirement

The nation of Japan saw one of its most consistent swimmers in history hang up his goggles today as 34-year-old Rysouke Irie announced his retirement.

Irie made the decision after missing qualification for a 5th consecutive Olympic Games, falling short at the Japanese Olympic Trials last month.

At a press conference today, April 3rd, Irie spoke through tears, conveying, “I feel refreshed, somewhat frustrated, all mixed emotions.’

“I was a member of the Japan national team for 18 years. More than half of my life was with the Japanese national team, and I was able to grow up surrounded by people like home and family.

“I received support from many people, and I could not have come this far on my own. I would like to express my sincere gratitude.”

41-year-old multi-Olympic champion Kosuke Kitajima also made a surprise appearance at the press conference to show his gratitude and appreciation for Irie’s contributions to the sport over the years.

Irie has been a constant on the elite international backstroking scene for nearly 20 years, representing Japan since 2006.

2023 Fukuoka marked Irie’s 8th consecutive long course World Championships appearance and he raced at a remarkable 4 Olympic Games. Only fellow Japanese swimmers Kitajima and Takeshi Matsuda tie the 4 Games record.

Irie’s best Olympic performance came at the 2012 Olympic Games where he earned silver in the 200m back, bronze in the 100m back and silver in the men’s medley relay.

He remains the Japanese national record holder in the LCM 100 back (52.24, 2009) and 200 back (1:52.51, 2009).

Below are Irie’s career results as a testament to his longevity and consistency, despite falling short for Paris 2024.

Ryosuke Irie‘s Olympic Games Results in 100 Back

YEAR PLACE TIME 2008 N/A N/A 2012 Bronze 52.97 2016 7th 53.42 2020 9th 53.21

Ryosuke Irie‘s Olympic Games Results in 200 Back

YEAR PLACE TIME 2008 5th 1:55.72 2012 Silver 1:53.78 2016 8th 1:56.36 2020 7th 1:57.32

Ryosuke Irie‘s Long Course World Championships Results in 100 Back

YEAR PLACE TIME 2009 4th 52.73 2011 3rd 52.98 2013 4th 53.29 2015 6th 53.10 2017 4th 53.03 2019 6th 53.22 2022 7th 52.83 2023 18th 53.98

‘Ryosuke Irie‘s Long Course World Championships Results in 200 Back