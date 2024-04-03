The End Of An Era: Japan’s Ryosuke Irie Announces Retirement

The nation of Japan saw one of its most consistent swimmers in history hang up his goggles today as 34-year-old Rysouke Irie announced his retirement.
Irie made the decision after missing qualification for a 5th consecutive Olympic Games, falling short at the Japanese Olympic Trials last month.
At a press conference today, April 3rd, Irie spoke through tears, conveying, “I feel refreshed, somewhat frustrated, all mixed emotions.’
“I was a member of the Japan national team for 18 years. More than half of my life was with the Japanese national team, and I was able to grow up surrounded by people like home and family.
“I received support from many people, and I could not have come this far on my own. I would like to express my sincere gratitude.”
41-year-old multi-Olympic champion Kosuke Kitajima also made a surprise appearance at the press conference to show his gratitude and appreciation for Irie’s contributions to the sport over the years.
Irie has been a constant on the elite international backstroking scene for nearly 20 years, representing Japan since 2006.
2023 Fukuoka marked Irie’s 8th consecutive long course World Championships appearance and he raced at a remarkable 4 Olympic Games. Only fellow Japanese swimmers Kitajima and Takeshi Matsuda tie the 4 Games record.
Irie’s best Olympic performance came at the 2012 Olympic Games where he earned silver in the 200m back, bronze in the 100m back and silver in the men’s medley relay.
He remains the Japanese national record holder in the LCM 100 back (52.24, 2009) and 200 back (1:52.51, 2009).
Below are Irie’s career results as a testament to his longevity and consistency, despite falling short for Paris 2024.
Ryosuke Irie‘s Olympic Games Results in 100 Back
|YEAR
|PLACE
|TIME
|2008
|N/A
|N/A
|2012
|Bronze
|52.97
|2016
|7th
|53.42
|2020
|9th
|53.21
Ryosuke Irie‘s Olympic Games Results in 200 Back
|YEAR
|PLACE
|TIME
|2008
|5th
|1:55.72
|2012
|Silver
|1:53.78
|2016
|8th
|1:56.36
|2020
|7th
|1:57.32
Ryosuke Irie‘s Long Course World Championships Results in 100 Back
|YEAR
|PLACE
|TIME
|2009
|4th
|52.73
|2011
|3rd
|52.98
|2013
|4th
|53.29
|2015
|6th
|53.10
|2017
|4th
|53.03
|2019
|6th
|53.22
|2022
|7th
|52.83
|2023
|18th
|53.98
‘Ryosuke Irie‘s Long Course World Championships Results in 200 Back
|YEAR
|PLACE
|TIME
|2009
|2nd
|1:52.51 *Current Asian Record
|2011
|2nd
|1:54.11
|2013
|4th
|1:55.07
|2015
|4th
|1:54.81
|2017
|7th
|1:56.35
|2019
|5th
|1:56.52
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
apology for bad english
where were you wen Ryosuke Irie retire
i was at house eating dorito when phone ring
“Ryosuke Irie is retire”
“no”
Even tho he never won a gold I would consider him one of the greatest backstrokers ever. Definition of consistency and longevity. Also obviously had the most beautiful technique. His peak was arguably the 2014 Asia games (52.3 and 1:53.2)
A legend retires! The perfect technique too.
Hats off Mr Irie. What a career and what a longevity !
A legend and a gentleman.
I got to see him race up close many years ago when Pan Pacs were in Irvine and I had a VIP seat behind the blocks (longer story).
His technique broke my brain – nary a bubble on hand-entry while moving at 1:5x.00 200 pace – it’s one thing to see it on video but in person and fairly close it looked like sorcery.