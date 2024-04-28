Six Men Go Sub-49 Seconds In 100 Free At 2024 Polish Championships

2024 POLISH CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Polish Championships saw the last day of action in Lublin with several of the nation’s swiftest swimmers diving in for Olympic qualification.

Polish swimmers who have already met Olympic qualification standards include Kasia Wasick, Krzysztof Chmielewski, Michal Chmielewski, Ksawery Masiuk, Jakub Majerski, Dominika Sztandera, Kornelia Fiedkiewicz, Adela Piskorska and Laura Bernat.

All but Wasick and both Chmielewskis raced at this domestic affair.

Although no one met the World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time (‘A’ cut) of 48.34, a remarkable 6 men dipped under the 49-second threshold in tonight’s 100m freestyle final.

22-year-old Kamil Sieradzki led the way, stopping the clock at 48.56 to narrowly get under the ‘B’ cut of 48.58. That hacked .17 off his previous personal best of 48.75 notched as lead-off on his squad’s 4x100m free relay at last year’s World University Games,

21-year-old Mateusz Chowaniec was next to the wall in 48.63 as just his 3rd-ever outing under the 49-second barrier.

Dominik Dudys rounded out the podium in 48.80 while 4th place Jakub Majerski (48.82), 5th place Bartosz Piszczorowicz (48.86) and 6th place Christian Sztolcman (48.96) also broke the 49-second threshold.

Following up on her 100m back victory, 21-year-old Adela Piskorska notched a winning mark of 28.06 to take the 50m back.

20-year-old Ksawery Masiuk got it done for the men in 24.73, a performance ranked just outside his list of 10 best personal fastest swims.

Additional Notes