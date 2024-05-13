Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre Evacuated After Solar Panel Fire

The 2024 New South Wales Combined High Schools Sport Association (NSWCHSSA) Swimming and Diving Championships were set to take place today at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre. However, things today did not go according to plan.

Around 12:16pm local, around 2500 people were evacuated from the storied facility due to one of the roof’s solar panels catching fire.

NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson Guy Lightfoot told Lismore City News that crews arriving on the scene found fire and “black smoke issuing from the roof of the aquatic centre”.

“Crews got to work on the roof with the hose line and breathing apparatus, we also deployed an aerial appliance,” he said.

“On the roof they found solar panels alight, which they then switched off. The damage was confined to some roof panels and solar panels.” (Lismore City News) The Centre’s ‘X’ account revealed, “The Aquatic Centre will be closed for the remainder of the afternoon due to an unforeseen issue with a solar panel on the roof causing a fire evacuation. We thank all of our patrons and staff for their patience and cooperation during this time.” The Aquatic Centre will be closed for the remainder of the afternoon due to an unforeseen issue with a solar panel on the roof causing a fire evacuation. We thank all of our patrons and staff for their patience and cooperation during this time. — Sydney Olympic Park (@sydolympicpark) May 13, 2024

One person was reportedly injured after slipping during the evacuation and was transported to the hospital via ambulance. The NSWCHSSA competition is slated to resume tomorrow, Tuesday, May 14th per a subsequent post. The Aquatic Centre will reopen on Tuesday 14 May at 5am and all events will proceed as scheduled 🏊 — Sydney Olympic Park (@sydolympicpark) May 13, 2024