Bianca Nwaizu Swims 1:00.23 100 Breast At CIF State Championships, #3 13-14 Girl All-Time

2024 CIF STATE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Liberty Christian freshman Bianca Nwaizu highlighted the California State Championships (CIF) last week swimming a 1:00.23 in the girls 100 breaststroke. That sits at #3 in the event all-time.

All-Time Top 5 Girls 13-14 100 SCY Breaststroke

  1. Alexis Wenger, 1:00.02, 2015
  2. Bella Brito, 1:00.06, 2022
  3. Bianca Nwaizu, 1:00.23, 2024
  4. Raya Mellott, 1:00.60, 2022
  5. Karina Plaza, 1:00.67, 2024

Nwaizu had a previous best time of a 1:01.03 from just over a week ago that had sat at #8 all-time in the age group. She was out in a 28.54 on her first 50 and came home in a 31.69.

Nwaizu is now one of only eight girls ever in the 13-14 age group to swim below the 1:01 mark. Alexis Wenger holds the NAG record with a 1:00.02 from 2015 Spring NCSAs. Wenger went on to swim collegiately for Virginia.

In the last year, Nwaizu has made huge strides as her personal best coming into the season was a 1:05.51 from 2023 Spring Sectionals in Carlsbad. She competes during the club season with Irvine Novaquatics.

This past winter, Nwaizu made the ‘C’ final in the event at Winter Juniors-West where she swam a personal best 1:01.35. She also time trialed the LCM 100 breast swimming a 1:12.49. The Olympic Trials cut stands at a 1:10.29.

Nwaizu was the only swimmer from Orange County to win an event at the CIF Championships. She also was just off Teagan O’Dell‘s county record of a 59.73 that O’Dell swam last season.

