2024 CIF State Swim Championships: Finals Live Recap

2024 CIF STATE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

California’s high school swimming season concludes Saturday at the Olympic Swim Complex in Fresno with the CIF State Championship finals this morning.

A quartet of swimmers clocked top qualifying times in multiple individual events during prelims on Friday afternoon. On the girls side, Poly-Riverside sophomore Ava DeAnda is the top seed in the 100 free (49.53) and 200 free (1:47.93).

On the boys side, Torrey Pines senior Logan Noguchi dominated the 100 fly (46.61) and 100 back (47.83). San Marino senior Daniel Li showed off his versatility as the top seed in the 200 IM (1:47.24) and 100 breast (53.59). Foothill freshman Luka Mijatovic is living up to the hype so far at his first CIF State meet with top-seeded times in the 200 free (1:36.69) and 500 free (4:20.25).

Stay tuned for live updates below:

GIRLS 200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

Meet record: 1:39.04, Santa Margarita – 2022

National HS record: 1:36.98, Carmel – 2023

Top 9:

Clovis West – 1:41.50 Campolindo – 1:42.01 Santa Margarita – 1:42.16 Carondelet – 1:42.86 Hart – 1:43.14 Clovis North – 1:43.82 St. Ignatius – 1:44.12 San Ramon Valley – 1:44.21 Palo Alto – 1:45.10

The Clovis West girls kicked off the finals session with a 200 medley relay victory in 1:41.50 courtesy of Hailey Marinovich (27.15 back), Hannah Marinovich (27.53 breast), Audrey Hill (24.10 fly), and Sophia Oka-Fedder (22.72 free).

Clovis West beat defending champion Campolindo (1:42.01) and Santa Margarita (1:42.16) by more than half a second. Cal commit Adriana Smith led Campolindo with a 25.66 backstroke leadoff, slightly off her personal-best 24.90 from last year’s victory. Santa Margarita made a strong push late behind its back half duo of Chloe Stinson (23.74 fly) and Gracyn Aquino (22.08 free).

Carondelet (1:42.86) eked past Hart (1:43.14) for 4th place by just a few tenths.

BOYS 200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

Meet record: 1:29.01, Santa Margarita – 2023

National HS record: 1:26.88, Carmel – 2022

Top 9:

Loyola – 1:29.49 Santa Margarita – 1:29.51 Northwood – 1:30.89 Gunn – 1:31.47 Torrey Pines – 1:31.55 Archbishop Mitty – 1:31.98 American – 1:32.17 Davis – 1:32.46 San Marino – 1:32.52

The boys 200 medley relay final turned into a back-and-forth thriller between Loyola and defending champion Santa Margarita.

Ray Liu (23.04 back) and Gavin Santoso (24.38 breast) put Loyola ahead by more than a second at the midway point before Santa Margarita senior Daniel Verdolaga blasted a 20.83 fly split to erase the 1.15-second deficit. Loyola senior Andrew Brown dove into the water trailing by .08 seconds on the anchor leg and rallied his squad from behind with a 20.01 split for the victory in 1:29.49 — just .02 seconds ahead of Santa Margarita senior Ramon Jiang (20.11 anchor).

Derek Hitchens (22.33 back), Ryan Connole (25.37 breast), Elson Lee (22.32 fly), and Michael Abshier (20.87 free) carried Northwood to a 3rd-place finish in 1:30.89.

GIRLS 200 FREE – FINAL

Meet record: 1:44.63, Justina Kozan – 2022

National HS record: 1:41.55, Katie Ledecky – 2015

Top 9:

BOYS 200 FREE – FINAL

Meet record: 1:33.58, Rex Maurer – 2023

National HS record: 1:32.68, Kaii Winkler – 2023

Top 9:

GIRLS 200 IM – FINAL

Meet record: 1:53.38, Teagan O’Dell – 2023

National HS record: 1:53.38, Teagan O’Dell – 2023

Top 9:

BOYS 200 IM – FINAL

Meet record: 1:44.94, Colin Geer – 2023

NFHS record: 1:40.81, Maximus Williamson – 2024

Top 9:

GIRLS 50 FREE – FINAL

Meet record: 22.40, Teagan O’Dell – 2023

NFHS record: 21.59, Gretchen Walsh – 2020

Top 9:

BOYS 50 FREE – FINAL

Meet record: 19.57, Ethan Harrington – 2023

National HS record: 19.11, David Curtiss – 2021

Top 9:

GIRLS 100 FLY – FINAL

Meet record: 52.26, Mia Kragh – 2019

National HS record: 49.24, Claire Curzan – 2022

Top 9:

BOYS 100 FLY – FINAL

Meet record: 45.72, Ethan Hu – 2019

National HS record: 44.97, Scotty Buff – 2023

Top 9:

GIRLS 100 FREE – FINAL

Meet record: 48.43, Amalie Fackenthal – 2018

National HS record: 46.98, Gretchen Walsh – 2020

Top 9:

BOYS 100 FREE – FINAL

Meet record: 42.92, Ethan Harrington – 2023

National HS record: 41.81, Maximus Williamson – 2024

Top 9:

GIRLS 500 FREE – FINAL

Meet record: 4:41.53, Miranda Heckman – 2017

National HS record: 4:26.58, Katie Ledecky – 2015

Top 9:

BOYS 500 FREE – FINAL

Meet record: 4:15.09, Matthew Chai – 2022

National HS record: 4:12.70, Rex Maurer – 2023

Top 9:

GIRLS 200 FREE RELAY – FINAL

Meet record: 1:30.90, Santa Margarita – 2023

National HS record: 1:29.61, Santa Margarita – 2023

Top 9:

BOYS 200 FREE RELAY – FINAL

Meet record: 1:21.36, Northgate – 2023

National HS record: 1:19.21, Keller – 2024

Top 9:

GIRLS 100 BACK – FINAL

Meet record: 50.96, Teagan O’Dell – 2023

National HS record: 49.61, Claire Curzan – 2022

Top 9:

BOYS 100 BACK – FINAL

Meet record: 46.62, Jonah Cooper – 2018

National HS record: 45.08, Will Modglin – 2023

Top 9:

GIRLS 100 BREAST – FINAL

Meet record: 59.66, Zoie Hartman – 2018

National HS record: 58.35, Kaitlyn Dobler – 2020

Top 9:

BOYS 100 BREAST – FINAL

Meet record: 52.74, Ben Dillard – 2019

National HS record: 51.16, Reece Whitley – 2018

Top 9:

GIRLS 400 FREE RELAY – FINAL

Meet record: 3:14.80, Santa Margarita – 2022

National HS record: 3:14.80, Santa Margarita – 2022

Top 9:

BOYS 400 FREE RELAY – FINAL

Meet record: 2:56.14, Loyola – 2023

National HS record: 2:53.80, Keller – 2024

Top 9: