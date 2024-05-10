2024 CIF State Swim Championships: Prelims Live Recap

2024 CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships
- May 9-11, 2024
- Clovis Olympic Swim Complex
- Fresno, California
- SCY (25 yards)
This weekend’s CIF State Championships is missing big names such as world junior champion Teagan O’Dell, but there will still be plenty of standouts in attendance at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex in Fresno, California.
A few swimmers enter the meet as the top seed in two individual events. Poly-Riverside sophomore Ava DeAnda owns the top times in the girls 100 freestyle (48.82) and 200 free (1:46.70), Nordhoff senior Quin Seider is the favorite in the boys 100 free (53.36) and 200 free (1:35.27), and Torrey Pines senior Logan Noguchi leads the boys 100 fly (46.66) and 100 back (47.55).
Foothill freshman Luka Mijatovic is contesting the 200 free and 500 free at his first high school state championship meet. The young distance phenom has a lifetime best in the 500 free from last month (4:14.83) that is only a couple seconds away from Rex Maurer‘s national high school record from last year (4:12.70).
Stay tuned for live updates below:
Girls 200 Medley Relay – Prelims
- Meet record: 1:39.04, Santa Margarita – 2022
- National HS record: 1:36.98, Carmel – 2023
Top 8:
- Clovis West – 1:42.72
- Hart – 1:43.31
- Santa Margarita – 1:43.97
- Campolindo – 1:44.04
- Clovis North – 1:44.21
- San Ramon Valley – 1:44.31
- St. Ignatius – 1:44.35
- Carondelet – 1:44.50
The Clovis West girls kicked off the prelims session with a top-seeded 200 medley relay time of 1:42.72 behind strong performances from Hailey Marinovich (27.37 back), Hannah Marinovich (27.73 breast), Audrey Hill (24.46 fly), and Sophia Oka-Fedder (23.16 free).
The Central section Division I champions reached the wall more than half a second ahead of runner-up Hart (1:43.31), featuring Aly Yokoyama (25.88 back), Anna Brill (29.99), Caitlin Brown (24.32 fly), and Lily Dormans (23.12 free).
Top-seeded Santa Margarita (1:43.97) eked past defending champion Campolindo (1:44.04) by less than a tenth of a second for the No. 3 seed in tomorrow’s finals session. Santa Margarita went with a lineup of Samantha Cummins (27.72 back), Eileen Song (29.75 breast), Chloe Stinson (24.18 fly), and reigning 50 free champion Gracyn Aquino (22.32 free) for prelims this afternoon.
Clovis North (1:44.21), San Ramon Valley (1:44.31), St. Ignatius (1:44.35), and Carondelet (1:44.50) rounded out the remaining A-finalists.
Boys 200 Medley Relay – Prelims
- Meet record: 1:29.01, Santa Margarita – 2023
- National HS record: 1:26.88, Carmel – 2022
Top 8:
Girls 200 Free – Prelims
- Meet record: 1:44.63, Justina Kozan – 2022
- National HS record: 1:41.55, Katie Ledecky – 2015
Top 8:
Boys 200 Free – Prelims
- Meet record: 1:33.58, Rex Maurer – 2023
- National HS record: 1:32.68, Kaii Winkler – 2023
Top 8:
Girls 200 IM – Prelims
- Meet record: 1:53.38, Teagan O’Dell – 2023
- National HS record: 1:53.38, Teagan O’Dell – 2023
Top 8:
Boys 200 IM – Prelims
- Meet record: 1:44.94, Colin Geer – 2023
- NFHS record: 1:40.81, Maximus Williamson – 2024
Top 8:
Girls 50 Free – Prelims
- Meet record: 22.40, Teagan O’Dell – 2023
- NFHS record: 21.59, Gretchen Walsh – 2020
Top 8:
Boys 50 Free – Prelims
- Meet record: 19.57, Ethan Harrington – 2023
- National HS record: 19.11, David Curtiss – 2021
Top 8:
Girls 100 Fly – Prelims
- Meet record: 52.26, Mia Kragh – 2019
- National HS record: 49.24, Claire Curzan – 2022
Top 8:
Boys 100 Fly – Prelims
- Meet record: 45.72, Ethan Hu – 2019
- National HS record: 44.97, Scotty Buff – 2023
Top 8:
Girls 100 Free – Prelims
- Meet record: 48.43, Amalie Fackenthal – 2018
- National HS record: 46.98, Gretchen Walsh – 2020
Top 8:
Boys 100 Free – Prelims
- Meet record: 42.92, Ethan Harrington – 2023
- National HS record: 41.81, Maximus Williamson – 2024
Top 8:
Girls 500 Free – Prelims
- Meet record: 4:41.53, Miranda Heckman – 2017
- National HS record: 4:26.58, Katie Ledecky – 2015
Top 8:
Boys 500 Free – Prelims
- Meet record: 4:15.09, Matthew Chai – 2022
- National HS record: 4:12.70, Rex Maurer – 2023
Top 8:
Girls 200 Free Relay – Prelims
- Meet record: 1:30.90, Santa Margarita – 2023
- National HS record: 1:29.61, Santa Margarita – 2023
Top 8:
Boys 200 Free Relay – Prelims
- Meet record: 1:21.36, Northgate – 2023
- National HS record: 1:19.21, Keller – 2024
Top 8:
Girls 100 Back – Prelims
- Meet record: 50.96, Teagan O’Dell – 2023
- National HS record: 49.61, Claire Curzan – 2022
Top 8:
Boys 100 Back – Prelims
- Meet record: 46.62, Jonah Cooper – 2018
- National HS record: 45.08, Will Modglin – 2023
Top 8:
Girls 100 Breast – Prelims
- Meet record: 59.66, Zoie Hartman – 2018
- National HS record: 58.35, Kaitlyn Dobler – 2020
Top 8:
Boys 100 Breast – Prelims
- Meet record: 52.74, Ben Dillard – 2019
- National HS record: 51.16, Reece Whitley – 2018
Top 8:
Girls 400 Free Relay – Prelims
- Meet record: 3:14.80, Santa Margarita – 2022
- National HS record: 3:14.80, Santa Margarita – 2022
Top 8:
Boys 400 Free Relay – Prelims
- Meet record: 2:56.14, Loyola – 2023
- National HS record: 2:53.80, Keller – 2024
Top 8:
