2024 CIF State Swim Championships: Prelims Live Recap

2024 CIF State Swimming & Diving Championships

May 9-11, 2024

Clovis Olympic Swim Complex Fresno, California

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheet

Preview

Live Results

This weekend’s CIF State Championships is missing big names such as world junior champion Teagan O’Dell, but there will still be plenty of standouts in attendance at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex in Fresno, California.

A few swimmers enter the meet as the top seed in two individual events. Poly-Riverside sophomore Ava DeAnda owns the top times in the girls 100 freestyle (48.82) and 200 free (1:46.70), Nordhoff senior Quin Seider is the favorite in the boys 100 free (53.36) and 200 free (1:35.27), and Torrey Pines senior Logan Noguchi leads the boys 100 fly (46.66) and 100 back (47.55).

Foothill freshman Luka Mijatovic is contesting the 200 free and 500 free at his first high school state championship meet. The young distance phenom has a lifetime best in the 500 free from last month (4:14.83) that is only a couple seconds away from Rex Maurer‘s national high school record from last year (4:12.70).

Stay tuned for live updates below:

Girls 200 Medley Relay – Prelims

Meet record: 1:39.04, Santa Margarita – 2022

National HS record: 1:36.98, Carmel – 2023

Top 8:

Clovis West – 1:42.72 Hart – 1:43.31 Santa Margarita – 1:43.97 Campolindo – 1:44.04 Clovis North – 1:44.21 San Ramon Valley – 1:44.31 St. Ignatius – 1:44.35 Carondelet – 1:44.50

The Clovis West girls kicked off the prelims session with a top-seeded 200 medley relay time of 1:42.72 behind strong performances from Hailey Marinovich (27.37 back), Hannah Marinovich (27.73 breast), Audrey Hill (24.46 fly), and Sophia Oka-Fedder (23.16 free).

The Central section Division I champions reached the wall more than half a second ahead of runner-up Hart (1:43.31), featuring Aly Yokoyama (25.88 back), Anna Brill (29.99), Caitlin Brown (24.32 fly), and Lily Dormans (23.12 free).

Top-seeded Santa Margarita (1:43.97) eked past defending champion Campolindo (1:44.04) by less than a tenth of a second for the No. 3 seed in tomorrow’s finals session. Santa Margarita went with a lineup of Samantha Cummins (27.72 back), Eileen Song (29.75 breast), Chloe Stinson (24.18 fly), and reigning 50 free champion Gracyn Aquino (22.32 free) for prelims this afternoon.

Clovis North (1:44.21), San Ramon Valley (1:44.31), St. Ignatius (1:44.35), and Carondelet (1:44.50) rounded out the remaining A-finalists.

Boys 200 Medley Relay – Prelims

Meet record: 1:29.01, Santa Margarita – 2023

National HS record: 1:26.88, Carmel – 2022

Top 8:

Girls 200 Free – Prelims

Meet record: 1:44.63, Justina Kozan – 2022

National HS record: 1:41.55, Katie Ledecky – 2015

Top 8:

Boys 200 Free – Prelims

Meet record: 1:33.58, Rex Maurer – 2023

National HS record: 1:32.68, Kaii Winkler – 2023

Top 8:

Girls 200 IM – Prelims

Meet record: 1:53.38, Teagan O’Dell – 2023

National HS record: 1:53.38, Teagan O’Dell – 2023

Top 8:

Boys 200 IM – Prelims

Meet record: 1:44.94, Colin Geer – 2023

NFHS record: 1:40.81, Maximus Williamson – 2024

Top 8:

Girls 50 Free – Prelims

Meet record: 22.40, Teagan O’Dell – 2023

NFHS record: 21.59, Gretchen Walsh – 2020

Top 8:

Boys 50 Free – Prelims

Meet record: 19.57, Ethan Harrington – 2023

National HS record: 19.11, David Curtiss – 2021

Top 8:

Girls 100 Fly – Prelims

Meet record: 52.26, Mia Kragh – 2019

National HS record: 49.24, Claire Curzan – 2022

Top 8:

Boys 100 Fly – Prelims

Meet record: 45.72, Ethan Hu – 2019

National HS record: 44.97, Scotty Buff – 2023

Top 8:

Girls 100 Free – Prelims

Meet record: 48.43, Amalie Fackenthal – 2018

National HS record: 46.98, Gretchen Walsh – 2020

Top 8:

Boys 100 Free – Prelims

Meet record: 42.92, Ethan Harrington – 2023

National HS record: 41.81, Maximus Williamson – 2024

Top 8:

Girls 500 Free – Prelims

Meet record: 4:41.53, Miranda Heckman – 2017

National HS record: 4:26.58, Katie Ledecky – 2015

Top 8:

Boys 500 Free – Prelims

Meet record: 4:15.09, Matthew Chai – 2022

National HS record: 4:12.70, Rex Maurer – 2023

Top 8:

Girls 200 Free Relay – Prelims

Meet record: 1:30.90, Santa Margarita – 2023

National HS record: 1:29.61, Santa Margarita – 2023

Top 8:

Boys 200 Free Relay – Prelims

Meet record: 1:21.36, Northgate – 2023

National HS record: 1:19.21, Keller – 2024

Top 8:

Girls 100 Back – Prelims

Meet record: 50.96, Teagan O’Dell – 2023

National HS record: 49.61, Claire Curzan – 2022

Top 8:

Boys 100 Back – Prelims

Meet record: 46.62, Jonah Cooper – 2018

National HS record: 45.08, Will Modglin – 2023

Top 8:

Girls 100 Breast – Prelims

Meet record: 59.66, Zoie Hartman – 2018

National HS record: 58.35, Kaitlyn Dobler – 2020

Top 8:

Boys 100 Breast – Prelims

Meet record: 52.74, Ben Dillard – 2019

National HS record: 51.16, Reece Whitley – 2018

Top 8:

Girls 400 Free Relay – Prelims

Meet record: 3:14.80, Santa Margarita – 2022

National HS record: 3:14.80, Santa Margarita – 2022

Top 8:

Boys 400 Free Relay – Prelims

Meet record: 2:56.14, Loyola – 2023

National HS record: 2:53.80, Keller – 2024

Top 8: