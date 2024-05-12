Danas Rapsys Leads Lithuanian Roster For 2024 European Championships

Although the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France represent the highest-profile competition of the summer, June brings us the European Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

The nation of Lithuania has revealed its 12-strong roster headed to the event, with the squad highlighted by Danas Rapsys and Aleksas Savickas.

At the 2022 edition of the European Championships, Lithuania placed 12th in the overall swimming medal table, having amassed 4 medals including 1 gold and 3 bronze.

Individual medalists included Andrius Sidlauskas reaping 100m breast bronze (59.50), Ruta Meilutyte earning 50m breast gold (29.59) and 100m breast bronze (1:06.50) and Kotryna Teterevkova locking in 200m breast bronze (2:24.16).

Even without Meilutyte and Teterevkova at this year’s edition, Lithuania is primed to make a run at several medals. Rapsys is a threat in multiple freestyle distances, including the 100m sprint in which he recently clocked a new national record of 48.55 last month.

Lithuanian team at the 2024 European Aquatics Championship in Belgrade: